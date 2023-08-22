Home » Femicide requests review of his sentence
Sonia Salamea, mother of Cristina Palacio, during a hearing in her daughter’s case. /Archive

Carlos Flores Santander, sentenced to 34 years and 8 months in prison for the femicide of Cristina Palacio, requested that his sentence be reviewed. Today a hearing is expected in which he has been allowed to appear electronically.

This was announced by the mother of Cristina Palacio, Sonia Salamea, for whom “a violation of rights and the process is being committed.”

The hearing is scheduled for today, starting at 09:45, in the Specialized Criminal Chamber of the National Court of Justice.

The call states that “the reserved review hearing filed by Carlos Flores Santander is reconvened, against the ruling handed down by the Court of Guarantees Pernales de Cuenca, on December 1, 2017.”

Although the hearing is announced in person, the unpleasant surprise that provoked the indignation of Palacio’s mother is that Flores will have the possibility of using telematic means to be in the audience.

In the event that Flores does not appear at the indicated hearing, the appeal will be declared abandoned.

Flores was sentenced for the femicide of Palacio, an event that occurred in March 2017. He was sentenced the same year. In March 2023 he was released and is now a fugitive from justice. The National Police placed him on the list of the most wanted in Azuay. (YO)

