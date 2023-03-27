Home News Government carries out Territorial Activation in La Campanera, Soyapango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
This March 26, the Government of the Republic launched, in the La Campanera community of Soyapango, the Territorial Activation strategy of the Social Cabinet, a project in which more than 15 institutions participate.

The primary objective of this activity is to bring health, education, housing, and sports services, among others, to neighborhoods and communities recovered from gangs through the strategy of the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

Government institutions developed playful activities for boys and girls, they also carried a library and mobile baby library, agro-market, and DUI and NIT homologation. Through these spaces, the Government intends to create conditions and opportunities for economic and social development.

The Mobile Library, one of the favorite attractions of girls and boys, through which the authorities promote the habit of reading.

For their part, the personnel of the Ministry of Health approached the inhabitants of Soyapango and surrounding sectors with vaccination services, general consultation, blood pressure measurement, nutrition, ophthalmology and dentistry.

This type of strategy will also be developed in other recovered communities in the country.

