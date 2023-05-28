Home » Government denies “abuses of power” in investigation for the robbery of Sarabia
Government denies "abuses of power" in investigation for the robbery of Sarabia

Government denies “abuses of power” in investigation for the robbery of Sarabia

The Government of Colombia has rejected “versions about alleged abuses of power, misuse of public resources and mistreatment of defenseless people” in the investigation that is being carried out into the robbery that occurred in January of this year in the house of the head of Cabinet of the president, Gustavo Petro, Laura Sarabia.

“The procedures were carried out in the offices of the Headquarters for Presidential Protection, visible, duly identified and arranged in that same location for many years,” they explained in a statement published on their Twitter account.

They have added that “the reliability procedures carried out for all the people in the circle of the Head of the Presidential Office have all the authorizations required by law and consist of audio and video in the custody of the Presidential Protection Headquarters, and are available of all competent authorities.

Petro has also wanted to show his opinion on the subject and has written on his Twitter account, citing this statement, that “today was a day full of lies.”

These responses come as a result of a story published this Saturday by the Colombian newspaper ‘Semana’ in which the nanny of Sarabia’s son denounces abuses of power.

The nanny explains that she was taken to a room where the polygraph test was carried out for hours in complete isolation. “I felt that they were going to leave me there, that I was not going to go out again,” she recounted.

According to her version, they threatened her and told her that “you can make fun of that device, but not us. Tonight you are not going to your house, you are going to jail from here, and we are going to raid all your brothers and you.” .

