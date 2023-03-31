The tourist buses for walk for free through Valle del Cauca They will return during this Easter season.

This was announced by the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, who indicated that since This Thursday March 30 The telephone line is enabled so that Valle del Cauca residents who want to tour the department reserve their quotas and enjoy these tours that will begin in the Greater Week.

The governor extended the invitation for “Vallecaucanos to register and enjoy the free tours of the apartmentso that they know and support the economy of our municipalities”.

the routes

in this version the tourist buses they will reach Cartago, Geneva, Seville, Roldanillo, Calima, Buenaventura and Buga. In Cali they will have special tours of places of interest.

Those who wish to travel in the tourist buses of the Secretary of Tourism of the Valleythey can contact the landline 602 398 97 37 and the cell phone 333 033 41 14 to reserve their seats.

The tours will be activated next thursday april 6 bound for Cartago and Calima. On April 7 it will be the route to Roldanillo and Ginebra; on the 8th, Seville and Buga; 9, Cali and Buenaventura; on April 15 Cartago and Calima; on the 16th, Roldanillo and Geneva; on the 22nd, Seville and Buga; on the 23rd, Cali and Buenaventura; on the 29th, Calima; 30, Roldanillo and Geneva; on May 6 Seville and Buga; and on the 7th, Cartago and Buenaventura.

The meeting point for the departure of the buses is Las Banderas Park in Cali. At 6:00 in the morning those going to Buenaventura, Calima, Seville, Roldanillo and Cartago leave; at 7:00 in the morning those who go to Buga and Geneva; and at 4:00 in the afternoon those who will tour Cali.

additional to that, buses bound for Roldanillo will have a special stop in Ricaurte to visit the sanctuary of Divino Eccehomo. And the bus that goes to Ginebra will have an additional stop at Hacienda El Paraíso.

On the social networks of the Valle Governor’s Office and the departmental Ministry of Tourism you can find more information about the busesits routes and schedules.

