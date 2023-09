By: JAIME ALBERTO ARRUBLA PAUCAR The spaces for presidential addresses should be used to communicate urgent matters of general interest, not to broadcast emotional speeches, which seem more like proclamations from a political activist than from a head of state; full of ideological attacks against businessmen, with tendentious and unsubstantiated statements. The […]

The entry Novedades gubernativas was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook