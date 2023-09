A random setback that of Frosinone for Atalanta. This is demonstrated by the convincing 3-0 victory over Monza. Atalanta builds success in the second half of the first half: Ederson and Scamacca score with headers. In the second half, Monza’s reaction was not effective and Atalanta scored again: Scamacca controlled and shot from outside the area for the 3-0. With the result acquired, Gasperini’s team controls without major problems

REPORT CARDS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook