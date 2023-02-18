The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, confirmed that this Friday, February 17, he will be filing, together with the head of the Treasury portfolio, José Antonio Ocampo, the bill to add to the General Budget of the Nation for about 23 billion pesos.

These resources will be distributed in accordance with the priorities of the plan of the Government of Change of President Gustavo Petro. Resources are going to go to the issues that they promised to strengthen, beginning with the purchase of land and the Agrarian Reform.

Alfonso Prada indicated that the need to extend education with quality infrastructure in territories where an educational infrastructure has never reached will also be addressed.

Likewise, it seeks to finance the first stage of the transition of the national health system, which implies the implementation of Primary Care Centers (CAP) in all the municipalities of the country.

The Minister of the Interior announced that this Friday the decree that incorporates the debate of this budget addition project to the extraordinary sessions of the Congress of the Republic will be issued.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

