Government provides safety course for the use of motorcycles – Diario La Página

The Government continues to focus on education and road safety, which is why it executes strategies to multiply knowledge among pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, public transport drivers and individuals, and even among children to promote awareness and respect for the law. Among these efforts is the course aimed at safety for the use of motorcycles.

“Yesterday was a very important day, starting the Seventh World Road Safety Week, we launched the Introductory Road Safety Course for the use of motorcycles,” said the director of the Fund for Attention to Victims of Road Accidents. Traffic (FONAT), Paola Bardi de Acosta.

The course was launched in conjunction with the Gonchi Foundation, from Uruguay, which has solid experience in safe mobility. Acosta highlighted the importance of educating on this subject because the increase in the use of motorcycles in the country has been recorded for years.

“Over time, from 2010 to date, motorcycle use has grown by 645%. It means that the annual growth is 19% and if we focus on the automobile it is 4%,” the official explained.

The Government has also determined through studies in what percentage users choose to mobilize by means of a motorcycle. The analysis carried out in the Metropolitan Area of ​​San Salvador, which is where people travel the most to work and they do so from the interior of the country, determined that 79% of motorcycles are used for work purposes.

It is important to mention, said Acosta, that driver’s education goes hand in hand with surveillance, which is why infrastructure projects such as smart traffic lights, photo fines and safety campaigns are implemented.

Also, the Government institutions work to provide the infrastructure to guarantee the road safety of users, such as spaces for the transfer of cyclists, the installation of traffic lights for pedestrians and the demarcation of Zones 30.