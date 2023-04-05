One of the most respected celebrations by the community during Holy Week is the holy Stations of the Cross, and in the Providencia parish sector, apparently they will not be able to celebrate it. Being three days from the procession, neither the priest nor the collaborators of the place received the document that allows the mobility of the same. This is delivered by the Institute of

Mobility of Pereira, but authorized by the Secretary of Government.

Father Heriberto Guerra from the Providencia Church, explains that the procession starts from the Marcillas Robledo neighborhood and ends at the parish church, it takes place in the 21st race through the La Lorena sector, being very concerned, he says that it is a highly respected tradition and attended by the habitants.

The priest expresses that the Mobility Institute informs him that it is the Mayor’s Office that does not want to grant them authorization to carry out the procession properly, the community is upset because after 40 years of carrying out this celebration normally, apparently for this Holy Week it will not be possible; They are extremely concerned because the event takes place on Good Friday and they still do not have permission to travel on the tracks.

The community and the collaborators of the Providencia parish express their disagreement and debate why the Cathedral of Nuestra Señora de la Pobreza and many other parishes are allowed and they who celebrate and honor this important event of the passion of Lord Jesus which consists of an act of mercy, a path of prayer, based on the meditation of the passion and death of Jesus Christ, on his way to Calvary, is not possible for them to do.

Transit Mobility Institute

Juan Gabriel Londoño, Specialized Professional Chief and Operations Chief of the Pereira Mobility Institute explains to this media outlet the response that the parish is given as an entity in this case.

However, he is clear when informing that it is the Secretary of Government that is empowered to give authorization to carry out the processions; Moment later, the City’s Mobility Institute delivers a response to the community. The official communicates that when he arrives at the office the diligence is carried out, but he did not arrive. An attempt was made to contact the head of the Government Secretariat but it was not possible.