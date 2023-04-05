Facundo Medina now seems to have become a pillar, both in the game and in the locker room…

Facundo joined us almost three years ago, he was a young player who had a first experience in Argentinian D1 but not 100 matches either. He discovered another club, another continent. But when we validated his recruitment, we were convinced that we were dealing with a great player and a competitor. And at the same time, in the system that is ours, a player capable of bringing a real plus in the offensive animation. He has matured, taken in confidence, he is very comfortable in the life of the group, the club. He shows every week that he is a top player. We would always like it to happen very, very quickly, but you can’t buy experience in three days, so we did well to give it some time. »