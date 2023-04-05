“How can Strasbourg worry you this Friday?
I saw their match again this weekend against Monaco (3-4). They score them three goals, they can even score more… They make certain mistakes which they pay for but they have shaken up this team in sequences. During their trip to Marseille, they also had a very, very good match. Doing 2-2 in Marseille is not trivial either. They are a team that gave us problems last season and finished ahead of us. We know what to expect, a very complicated match, there will be no surprises.
PSG is stalling. Talking about title, is it exaggerated?
A month and a half ago, on the evening of the defeat in Lyon (1-2), the commentators, those who talk about football said that we had definitely lost our momentum, that it was over, that we would certainly not even a European Cup. Today, you’re talking to me about the title, six matches later, because we’ve just had four wins and two draws… I know that’s everyone’s role, there’s no problem . I let everyone comment. What interests me is the Strasbourg match. We’re not going to draw any plan on the comet.
“(Facundo Medina) has matured, gained confidence, he is very comfortable in the life of the group, of the club. He shows every week that he is a top player. »
You displayed your superiority in the first period in Rennes (1-0), then you knew how to control Breton inclinations in the second. What are you most proud of?
Both satisfied me, it’s always more pleasant to feel that we have taken the upper hand on the offensive level, that we have a form of control, that we create chances, that we score. But it was also pleasant, when Rennes played their all out, to have remained solid, to have conceded very little in the second half, when there were a lot of qualities, they had made changes, a change system, there were a lot of people inside… We defended intelligently, remaining calm, even when things were pushing. It’s also a satisfaction, because we need that to continue to travel…
Facundo Medina now seems to have become a pillar, both in the game and in the locker room…
Facundo joined us almost three years ago, he was a young player who had a first experience in Argentinian D1 but not 100 matches either. He discovered another club, another continent. But when we validated his recruitment, we were convinced that we were dealing with a great player and a competitor. And at the same time, in the system that is ours, a player capable of bringing a real plus in the offensive animation. He has matured, taken in confidence, he is very comfortable in the life of the group, the club. He shows every week that he is a top player. We would always like it to happen very, very quickly, but you can’t buy experience in three days, so we did well to give it some time. »