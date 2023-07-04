Government unlocks the stadium in Venice with 93.5 million – Tuscany

Florence calls for equal treatment

Having left the ‘door’ of the European Union, with the exclusion from Pnrr funds, the Bosco dello Sport project in Venice returns from the ‘window’ of government funds, the maxi-project for a green area and sports facilities on the edge of the lagoon near the airport of card. The minister of the interior, together with those of the economy and finances and for European affairs, has resolved to allocate 93.5 million euros to the municipality of Venice, which will go towards covering part of the costs of the work. The construction of a stadium, an arena-palasport, the new Tessera-airport road system, internal urbanization works, greenery and landscaping, and an educational area are planned.

Faced with the government decision, the Municipality of Florence, for its part, also sees some glimmers opening up for the financing of the restyling of the ‘Franchi’, like Venice excluded from the Pnrr funds, “otherwise we would be faced with very serious and unheard-of political discrimination” , commented the Florentine councilor for sport Cosimo Guccione. And the president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, underlines that “if the government has provided what the Pnrr did not give for Venice, it can do it for Florence, and this is what now becomes a legitimate expectation”.

