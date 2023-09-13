Governor Hochul Deploys National Guard as Hurricane Lee Approaches New York

Governor Hochul Deploys National Guard Soldiers as Hurricane Lee Strengthens

NEW YORK – As Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean and move northwest, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the deployment of 50 New York National Guard soldiers to Long Island to begin preparations. The deployment comes as state agencies brace themselves for a potential hurricane that could bring dangerous high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion to parts of the East Coast later this week.

Governor Hochul emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the storm’s final path and urged New Yorkers to closely monitor its development. She urged residents to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of their homes if the hurricane ends up hitting the state. “A major hurricane is currently churning in the Atlantic, and we are closely monitoring this storm because it is too early to predict what this potentially dangerous weather system will do,” said Governor Hochul. She added, “Coastal New Yorkers should stay alert to the forecast and be prepared to act, if necessary, to stay safe.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lee is currently a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 115 miles per hour. While no direct impact is expected in New York, the East Coast is forecasted to experience dangerous waves, rip currents, flooding, and beach erosion. State agencies are preparing to respond to potential hazardous conditions in coastal areas.

The New York State Department of Transportation is ready to respond with a workforce of nearly 3,500 operators and supervisors across the state. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, along with the New York State DEC Environmental Conservation Police, will actively patrol areas and infrastructure that could be impacted by the severe weather. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions and will take necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable service.

The Port Authority will also be monitoring weather conditions and speed restrictions may be imposed on bridges. Governor Hochul and state agencies are urging residents to remain informed about the forecast and take necessary precautions. Residents are encouraged to sign up for NY Alert, the state’s emergency alert service, to receive up-to-date weather information and other emergency alerts via text message or email.

While the exact path and impact of Hurricane Lee on New York remain unclear, authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents in case the storm approaches the East Coast. As hurricane season continues, Governor Hochul and state agencies emphasize the importance of staying informed and prepared to protect oneself and property during potentially severe weather events.

It is important for residents to develop a home disaster plan, know local evacuation routes, have sufficient supplies of water and non-perishable food, and be prepared to turn off power, heat, and water in case of emergency. By following safety recommendations provided by state and local authorities, New Yorkers can help mitigate potential risks and stay safe during hurricane season.

