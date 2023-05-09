Home » Governor of Meta defended a decentralized model with more autonomy for the regions – news
News

Governor of Meta defended a decentralized model with more autonomy for the regions – news

by admin
Governor of Meta defended a decentralized model with more autonomy for the regions – news

The governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, criticized the excessive centralism during one of his interventions within the framework of the Rionegro Convention 2023, an event that commemorates the 160th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States of Colombia of 1863 and that is used by the National Federation of Departments to organize the Forum ‘Federal Colombia, United Colombia’.

In this sense, the llanero president indicated that “the inequalities that the territories have today is, among other things, because the country grew up looking at other parts such as Antioquia, Valle, Bogotá and Atlántico but in reality the State has never been there,” he said. the governor.

The objective of this forum, which will end this Tuesday in Rionegro (Antioquia), is to propose a new organization where the territories make their decisions according to their needs and particularities and promote the economic development of the regions and the connection of the country with the world.

“This is a long and difficult road that must be traveled from pedagogy. We know that a Constituent Assembly is not a solution because one knows how it starts but not how it ends; the path is a pedagogy in which at some point we will have to ask Colombians if they want more autonomous regions,” said the president.

Source: Government of Meta

See also  Governor of Arauca asks to leave the civilian population out of the conflict – news

You may also like

1 out of 5 students with learning difficulties,...

Violence in Haiti leaves more than 600 dead...

Book Club, the cast already has an idea...

Build a solid ideological foundation and forge an...

Julieta Colombo, niece of Argentine cartoonist Quino and...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday May 12,...

Latina, professor bullied by students and suspended by...

They await compliance and changes with reforms to...

Media in Saudi Arabia confirm that Lionel Messi...

The instant and eternity. The topicality of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy