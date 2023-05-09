Governor of Meta defended a decentralized model with more autonomy for the regions – news

The governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, criticized the excessive centralism during one of his interventions within the framework of the Rionegro Convention 2023, an event that commemorates the 160th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States of Colombia of 1863 and that is used by the National Federation of Departments to organize the Forum ‘Federal Colombia, United Colombia’.

In this sense, the llanero president indicated that “the inequalities that the territories have today is, among other things, because the country grew up looking at other parts such as Antioquia, Valle, Bogotá and Atlántico but in reality the State has never been there,” he said. the governor.

The objective of this forum, which will end this Tuesday in Rionegro (Antioquia), is to propose a new organization where the territories make their decisions according to their needs and particularities and promote the economic development of the regions and the connection of the country with the world.

“This is a long and difficult road that must be traveled from pedagogy. We know that a Constituent Assembly is not a solution because one knows how it starts but not how it ends; the path is a pedagogy in which at some point we will have to ask Colombians if they want more autonomous regions,” said the president.

Source: Government of Meta

