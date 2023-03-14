Before the hectic conversation, the other panelist, Alberto Linero, questioned Gómez and told him that “I was not going to allow that by highlighting the frankness of the president, the bad message that the president sent by saying that he abandoned his son be omitted.”

The scolding of Néstor Morales with CEO of Viva Air

The problems presented after the announced the closure of operations of Vivahas left several users with their bags packed since some have not been able to travel because the airline did not plan a contingency plan for the emergency.

Due to the constant complaints from users who have also decided to protest in several of the country’s air terminals to provide prompt solutions to the emergency that has more than one client waiting for their flight.

On the morning of this Wednesday, March 1, Blu Radio interviewed the president of Viva, Francisco Lalinde, who detailed the reasons for his departure and spoke out against the non-conformity of customers with suspended flights.

In the first instance, the businessman assured that until now it has not been considered to return the money to clients, this due to a financial contingency they are going through.

Then, the president of Viva decided to explain the reason why the company’s operations were suddenly suspended.an event in which Lalinde confused Néstor Morales with Julio Sanchez Cristo, director of W Radio.

The incident so annoyed the journalist that he pointed “Doctor, Blue Radio. I don’t call you Avianca”for which the CEO of Viva apologized, adding that the stress of the situation caused the confusion.