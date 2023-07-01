Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising beta dates announced on PS5 and PS4

Cygames and the developers of Arc System Works have announced the beta dates Of Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising on PS5 and PS4. They will take place in two tranches, one with limited access and the other public, between 26 July and 30 July 2023.

Specifically, on 26 and 27 July, only a limited number of users will be able to access the beta, chosen randomly from those who will pre-register, which will be available from 5 to 16 July 2023. Instead, the July 28 and 29 the beta of Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising will be accessible to anyone and without limitations.

An official tournament for the beta at EVO 2023 is also on the way

The news doesn’t end there. A was also announced open beta tournament of Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising which will take place at EVO 2023 in Las Vegas on August 4 and 5. You can register on the Start.gg portal at this address by August 3rd. For all the others it will probably be possible to follow the competition live.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising is a fighting game made by Arc System Works and based on the famous fantasy world of RPGs by Cygames. It is an enriched and expanded version of Granblue Fantasy: Versus, which features several additions and improvements over the original, such as new characters, gameplay mechanics and more.

