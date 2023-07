Eighteen-year-old Dutch pilot Dilano van’t Hoff died during a formula race at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The talented driver, winner of the previous year’s Spanish F4 series, had a heavy crash on a wet road. The exact circumstances of the collision are not yet known, according to the Dutch newspaper AD, Van’t Hoff’s machine spun and immediately another car hit it.

