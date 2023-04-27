Home » Grandfather of Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska died – photo video
One of the strongest tennis players in Ukraine, Dayana Yastremsky (149th in the world ranking), who sent a Putin fan following a Russian warship just in the locker room, reported that her grandfather Ivan Yastremsky had died the day before.

“26.04.2023. My grandfather died today. The person who opened the door to sports for me. A person who was always proud of me and believed in me! You have always been an example for everyone! Rest in peace. Your faith is with me,” — Diana wrote on Instagram, adding photos with a loved one.

It is known that the athlete’s grandfather was a retired police colonel. At one time, he headed the Primorye district police department in Odesa, held the position of deputy head of the Odesa City Department of Internal Affairs, and was a deputy of the Odesa City Council.

It should be noted that on the day of the family tragedy, Diana was in Madrid, where she lost to Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in the first round of the prestigious tournament – 7:6 (6), 2:6, 2:6. And the day before, the 22-year-old athlete, together with her mother, took part in a rally in support of Ukraine in the capital of Spain.

