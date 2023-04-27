Announce changes in the Ministries

There is expectation for the arrival of the new ministers to the government of President Gustavo Petro, after the president requested the protocol resignation of his entire cabinet.

This is the second ministerial adjustment that Petro has made since the presidency began.

The president thanked the outgoing ministers for their commitment and work, about whom he said “they helped start the fundamentals of this government and they were months of satisfactory work.”

Ricardo Bonilla arrives at the cabinet, who will be the new Minister of Finance and replaces José Antonio Ocampo.

Jhenifer Mojica will be the new Minister of Agriculture, replacing Cecilia López.

Luis Fernando Velasco arrives at the Ministry of the Interior and Alfonso Prada leaves that position.

Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo will be the Minister of Health assuming the portfolio of Carolina Corcho.

For her part, Yesenia Olaya will be the Minister of Science, taking over from Arturo Luna.

Likewise, Mauricio Lizcano will be Minister of ICT, and Sandra Urrutia leaves.

Also arriving at the Ministry of Transportation, William Camargo, who was headed by Guillermo Reyes.

Carlos Ramón González will be the Director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic in place of Mauricio Lizcano who will now be Minister of ICT.

Through a statement, the president said that “despite the fact that my cabinet, and its commitment to dialogue and pact, was rejected by some traditional and establishment political leadership, we are going to persist with our program and our vocation of great national agreements.

That is why Petro decided to call old known personalities to consolidate his government program.

those who stay

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alvaro Leyva, stated through his twitter account that he will continue in office, defending Colombia abroad.

Leyva recently emerged victorious from a motion of no confidence in the plenary session of the House of Representatives.

The Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez and the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, also remain in their posts.

Likewise, the Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara, the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez and the Minister in charge of Culture, Jorge Ignacio Zorro, who took office in February, continue in their posts.

reactions

However, various reactions generated the departures of seven of the collaborators of the national president and the arrival of new ones.

Senator Carlos Fernando Motoa stated on his twitter account that “to the difficult economic panorama created by this Government, the insecurity resulting from the persecution and replacement of various Generals, is now added to political instability. Is there any front in which Gustavo Petro does not cause anxiety and uncertainty?

The representative to the Chamber, Andrés Forero also wrote: “Asking for the resignation of ministers in the middle of the health reform debate and when parties express criticism of the @carolinacorcho proposal is part of the “change”? That confirms how bad the project is.”

The senator of the Green Party, Angélica Lozano, stated that she did not share the departure of Cecilia López from the cabinet, and also regretted that of José Antonio Ocampo.

For his part, the representative of the Democratic Center, Jose Jaime Uscátegui, also regretted the departure of Ocampo and the permanence of Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

profiles

These are the profiles of the newly appointed officials:

Ricardo Bonilla, Minister of Finance Ricardo Bonilla is the current director of Findeter, he is an economist with studies at the National University of Colombia and the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University and has advised the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, on different economic issues, such as pensions.

Luis Fernando Velasco, Minister of the Interior, born in Popayán, is the current Presidential Adviser for the Regions and director in charge of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit, lawyer, was representing the Chamber between 1998 and 2006 and, later, senator between 2006 and 2022, and served as president of this corporation in the 2015-2016 legislature.

Jhénifer Mojica Flórez, Minister of Agriculture, is the current director of Ethnic Affairs of the Land Restitution Unit, a lawyer and has specialized her work in the protection of human rights, she was deputy director of the Colombian Commission of Jurists.

William Camargo Triana, Minister of Transportation, current director of the National Infrastructure Agency ANI, engineer, has extensive experience in sustainable mobility projects, planning road projects, rural, urban and

regional; in formulation, design, monitoring and implementation of projects related to territorial ordering, urban and regional planning, transit, transport, mobility and Intelligent Transport Systems.

Mauricio Lizcano, ICT Minister, current director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Dapre Republic, lawyer, was a representative to the Chamber in the period 2006-2010 and a senator of the Republic between 2010 and 2018.

Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, Minister of Health, surgeon, was a representative to the Chamber (1982-1986), a senator of the Republic (2001-2004 and 2009-2010) and served as governor of Tolima, appointed by President Virgilio Barco Vargas.

Yesenia Olaya Requene, Minister of Sciences, doctorate in anthropology, has served as academic coordinator of the

Certificate in Afro-Latin American Studies from the Afro-Latin American Research Institute at Harvard University, she was born in Tumaco, Nariño, has extensive experience as a researcher in the field of Afro-Latin American studies, and is currently Vice Minister of Talent and Social Appropriation of Knowledge at Minciencias.

Carlos Ramón González, director of Dapre, lawyer, political scientist and environmental specialist, candidate for the National Constituent Assembly in 1991, representative to the Chamber, between 1991 and 1994; councilor of Bucaramanga, between 1995 and 1998; director of the Alianza Democrática M-19 party, between 2002 and 2005; and director of the Green Party, between 2005 and 2009.

The post Announce changes in the Ministries appeared first on Diario Occidente.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

