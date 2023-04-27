IADEP and the government of Neuquén launch a new line of credit for young entrepreneurs

The Autonomous Institute for Productive Development (IADEP) and the Neuquén Ministry of Children, Adolescents, Youth and Citizenship recently launched a new Flexible credit line for entrepreneurs between 18 and 35 years old. The objective is to promote private activity in the province.

The initiative is aimed at young people who want to start their own business from scratch, as well as those who want to further develop their entrepreneurship.

Each project may receive an amount finance up to 500 thousand pesos for the purchase of products, supplies, equipment or services that directly benefit the growth of your business.

“They are credits with very good conditions because they can be 6 months of grace” Claudio Garretón, director of the IADEP

“They are credits with very good conditions because they can have a 6-month grace period. This means that during that time the person does not pay. And from then on it can be repaid in 36 months at a promotional interest rate”, explains the director of IADEP, Claudio Garretón.

In addition to the amount, both the IADEP and the Ministry monitor the projects and offer personalized technical advice to each entrepreneur.

Facilitating access and promoting the development of youth regarding independent work is one of the functions and priorities of the Undersecretary for Youth, in compliance with “Law No. 3345 for the Comprehensive Promotion of Youth. That is why financing lines are implemented that address the particularities of the youth segment, with a focus on sectors that are excluded from the formal labor market.

How to sign up

To enroll in this financial assistance line, you must enter the page www.iadep.gob.ar and look for the option on the right side “Registry of entrepreneurs of the province of Neuquén” or call the Germinar Program of the Undersecretary of Youth at 299 – 6272525.



