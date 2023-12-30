Home » Grandmother (57) who was hit on a zebra crossing succumbed to injuries (Denderleeuw)
News

Grandmother (57) who was hit on a zebra crossing succumbed to injuries (Denderleeuw)

by admin

Denderleeuw –

The 57-year-old woman who was hit by a truck while crossing the Steenweg on December 18, together with her two grandchildren, aged 11 and 3, died from her injuries. The police confirm this.

It was on Monday, December 18, that the 57-year-old woman and her two grandchildren crossed the zebra crossing over the Steenweg in Denderleeuw at the Lindestraat. She was grabbed by a truck that was performing a maneuver. The two children suffered minor injuries, but the grandmother was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite the quick action of the emergency services and care in the hospital, the woman has now died, eleven days after the accident.

Hard blow for family

The deceased woman was part of a Ukrainian family. The children are now back home. The 11-year-old boy suffered bruises on his right leg and is in a plaster cast. The 3-year-old girl only had abrasions on her face. “The family is in shock,” the school management said the day after the accident.

The grandmother’s death is a new blow to the family.

