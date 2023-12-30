In a natural setting, the new mayor of Popayán took office – news

Juan Carlos Muñoz Bravo committed to leading a process of transformation of Popayán in the environmental, cultural, tourist and social aspects.

Before the Third Notary of Popayán, Mario Oswaldo Rosero Mera, lawyer Juan Carlos Muñoz Bravo took office as the new mayor of Popayán, in a ceremony that took place this Friday, January 29 in the Las Huacas village.

It is the first time that a leader of Popayán swears to comply with the Constitution and the Laws, in a place surrounded by nature, in the water supply of Popayán, such as the Piedras River.

According to what the new mayor told La Campana, that place has a lot of meaning for his Government, because in recent years the rural sector of Popayán has been forgotten by municipal administrations and investment has been scarce.

He referred especially to the protection of river basins, with tree planting programs, the care of the environment, in this sense he called on the departmental and national governments to join forces with the Municipality and rural communities in order to invest in the sustainable development of these areas.

Peasant and indigenous leaders from the four cardinal points of the Municipality participated in the inauguration ceremony, highlighting the incoming mayor’s commitment to rurality.

For his part, the new ruler promised to work for the comprehensive development of Popayán, through planning tools such as the Territorial Planning Plan (POT) and the PEMP, as well as fight against corruption.

New Cabinet

Chief of Staff, Carlos Horacio Gómez; Secretary of Transit, Liliana Vargas Guzmán; Secretary of Government, Consuelo Amparo Chantre; Secretary of Culture and Tourism, Heidee Mariela Becerra Gómez; Secretary of Health, Gerardo Zúñiga; Secretary General, Edwin Muñoz; Secretary of the Treasury, Juliana Sarmiento; head of the Legal Advisory Office, Ana Patricia Prado; Secretary of Planning, Yazmín Hurtado Ordóñez; secretary of La Mujer, Alba Nelly Alzate; Secretary of Agro-Environmental Development and Economic Development, DAFE, Adriana Campo: Secretary of Education, Felipe Acosta; Secretary of Infrastructure, Edwin Meneses; Secretary of Sports and Recreation, Guillermo Marmolejo; OAGRD, Jair Flórez; Aqueduct and Sewer manager, Jhon Diego Parra Tobar; Telecommunications Company manager, EMTEL, Tatiana Moreno; manager of Movilidad Futura SAS, Raúl Ibarra; Municipal theater director Guillermo Valencia, Diego Fernando Yagué Carmona and in the Communications and Press department, Ariadne Villota Ospina.