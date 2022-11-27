Home News Grappa made in the cell, two drunk inmates start a fight and set fire to the prison in Terni
Grappa made in the cell, two drunk inmates start a fight and set fire to the prison in Terni

Grappa made in the cell, two drunk inmates start a fight and set fire to the prison in Terni

Two inmates of the Terni prison who were “obviously drunk” had drunk grappa, “obviously produced in the cell with macerated fruit”, which gave rise to a dispute. This was reported by the independent prison police union Sappe. According to which the episode took place after one of the inmates set fire to the cell and caused the intoxication of six members of the penitentiary police corps.

Fabrizio Boninosecretary for Umbria of Sappe in a note “expresses his solidarity with the wounded and bruised officers in the Terni prison and hopes that action will be taken as soon as possible on the attacks on prison police personnel by now saturated with what they are suffering”.

“These years of hyper-guarantee in prisons have led to this – claims the secretary general of the union Donato Capece – where the inmates were practically allowed to self-manage themselves with unholy measures such as dynamic vigilance and the open regime, with inmates out of the cells almost all day doing nothing in the corridors of the sections. And these are also the consequences of a prison policy which, instead of punishing violent prisoners both from a disciplinary and penal point of view, does not take severe measures. The ideas and projects of the prison administration, in this direction, are confirmed every day more bankruptcy and wrong”

