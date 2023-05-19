Great day of adoption of dogs, cats and horses in Cali

Be very attentive to the wonderful day organized by the Animal Welfare Center of Cali-CBA this weekend.

In the well-known Parque del Perro, located in the San Fernando neighborhood, commune 19 of the capital of the Valley, the first great day of animal adoption will take place; this Saturday May 20th from 09:00.

“There are about 30 animals, including dogs, cats and horses, those who are ready to be delivered to a new home, where they are treated with love and they can have a dignified life”, explained Liliana Sierra, director of the Special Administrative Unit for Animal Protection of Cali (UAEPA).

“The majority of them they came here because they have been mistreated; because they were abandoned; We found some of them in totally sick pastures; others were very malnourished,” added the official.

“To adopt, it is required that the family have a space according to the species. We make a home visit and they also have to prove that they have sufficient financial resources to maintain this animal”, added the director of the Uaepa.

Families that adopt in the CBA will receive free attention during the next months, in matters of consultation, vaccination and sterilization. “This is a plus that we give to these families, so that they have savings in the maintenance of the animalsbut take responsibility with a lot of love for those who are going to adopt”, stressed Liliana Sierra.

Data:

1. The animals that will be given up for adoption have undergone a recovery process and treatment at the CBA.

2. Among other aspects, It has been verified that their temperaments are adequate to integrate a home and live with a family.

3. On the CBA Instagram account it is possible to know more details of some of the animals looking for a new home.

Comments