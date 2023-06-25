Greece votes for the second time in five weeks – DW – 25.06.2023

For the second time in five weeks, Greeks are electing a new parliament. A total of around 9.8 million people are called to vote this Sunday.

The new election is necessary because the parties did not want to agree on a coalition after the election five weeks ago. Mitsotakis’ party Nea Dimokratia (ND) emerged as the clear winner from the vote on May 21 with 40.8 percent of the vote. It was 20 percentage points ahead of the largest opposition party, the left-wing Syriza of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. However, with 146 of the 300 seats in parliament, the ND fell short of the absolute majority that it would have needed for the desired sole government.

The four other parties elected to the parliament – in addition to Syriza, the social democratic Pasok, the communists and the right-wing populist Elliniki Lysi – also did not want to form a coalition. A caretaker government was therefore appointed and the new election date set.

Bonus for the strongest party

Mitsotakis, 55, is hoping to get an absolute majority this time because the voting is governed by new electoral rules that give the strongest party a bonus of up to 50 seats. Most polls predict a comfortable victory for the Conservatives, with support recently ranging between 40 and 45 percent. Syriza can therefore expect a share of 16.8 to 20 percent.

According to the pollsters, in addition to the five parties that were elected on May 21, two more parties could now enter parliament: the left-nationalist party Plefsi Eleftherias (“Course of Freedom”) and the xenophobic group Niki.

Climate crisis of little interest

Despite devastating forest fires and heat waves last year, the climate crisis hardly played a role in the election campaign. Against this background, the green-purple environmental alliance seems to have little chance of overcoming the three percent hurdle.

Rather, the final days of the election campaign were marked by the sinking of a refugee boat carrying hundreds of people off the Greek coast. The main issue was the question of guilt.

Greece: Question of guilt after boat accident

Whether the ND wins an absolute majority in the election depends not only on its result, but also on the number of parties represented in parliament. “If, for example, ND gets 39 percent of the vote and there are seven parties in parliament, the right is unlikely to get an absolute majority,” says Pinelopi Fountedaki, professor of constitutional law at Panteion University in Athens. If the formation of a government fails again, the mandate of the interim government could be extended and a third election, probably in the middle of the tourist peak season, could become necessary.

Mitsotakis this week appealed to Greeks not to vote for extreme parties in Thessaloniki, where right-wing populists are very strong. “Many extreme voices in parliament do not necessarily mean plurality, but perhaps the opposite, namely democratic cacophony,” he said.

Tsipras warned against Mitsotakis

Tsipras, who has already lost four ballots against Mitsotakis, warned against an absolute majority for the conservatives. This would amount to a “blank check” for a “hidden agenda” of anti-social politics. “Mitsotakis not only wants to be head of government, he wants to be a sovereign,” Tsipras said on Greek television.

Alexis Tsipras delivers a campaign speech in AthensImage: Costas Baltas/AA/picture alliance

Mitsotakis comes from one of the most politically influential families in Greece. The 55-year-old Harvard graduate promises more tax cuts, higher wages and better public health.

Polling stations in Greece close at 7 p.m. local time (6 p.m. CEST). Immediately afterwards there are the first forecasts based on voter surveys. Meaningful results based on counted votes are expected around 8 p.m. (7 p.m. CEST).

