Recently, Oaks Air Conditioning joined hands with the Red Top Award Organizing Committee to form a “Red Top Charity Group” with several home appliance companies and went to Xinjiang to hold a love donation activity for Bakedun Village Primary School, Tawakule Township, Hotan County.The “Red Top Public Welfare” activity entered Xinjiang, and Oakes Air Conditioning, as one of them, sent urgently needed materials to the primary school, helped the children improve their learning and living conditions, and contributed to their happy growth.

The red top loves each other deeply, and walks with love

It is reported that the Red Top Charity was initiated by the organizing committee of the “Red Top Award”, an authoritative award in the field of high-end home appliances and consumer electronics in China, and has become an important part of the award. Red Top Charity adheres to the charity concept of “equality, happiness, and sustainability”, and continues to pay attention to improving rural school facilities and supporting the development of left-behind children. After more than ten years of public welfare, more and more home appliance companies have paid attention to the “Red Top Charity” and actively participated in it, gathering warmth and delivering positive energy.

Just last December, Oaks Air Conditioning won the 14th “Red Top Award” and “2022 Red Top Public Welfare Award” for its excellent product strength and active responsibility in the field of public welfare. And this year is the seventh year that Oaks Air Conditioning and “Red Top Public Welfare” have gone hand in hand.

On June 14, the Red Roof Charity Group set off to Bakedun Village Primary School in Hetian County, Xinjiang.Here is located in the hinterland of the Taklamakan Desert, with scorching sun, dry air, and even frequent sandstorms. Despite the extremely harsh natural conditions, Bakedun Village Primary School has still erected a tough educational oasis here!

This time, Oaks Air Conditioner joined hands with home appliances to send various software and hardware materials to the primary school to improve living and learning conditions, create a healthier and more comfortable teaching and living environment for teachers and children, and deliver companionship, love and joy to the school. In the hearts of every teacher and student.

Industry leader, responsibility parallel

Oaks air conditioner was established in 1994. After 29 years of professional cultivation and ingenious development, it has grown into a well-known brand in China‘s air-conditioning industry. In addition, it won the top three in the world for the cumulative sales of air conditioners in the four years from 2018 to 2021, and the world‘s first sales of smart voice air conditioners in 2022, and is loved and trusted by consumers around the world.

While pursuing brand development, Oaks Air Conditioning adheres to corporate social responsibility, and firmly believes that every step forward is inseparable from the power of giving back to the society. Since 1989, Oaks (Group) has donated a total of 309 million yuan to various charitable and public welfare undertakings, covering education and culture, employment and entrepreneurship, disaster relief, environmental protection, military-civilian joint construction and many other fields, explaining what it means to be an enterprise with practical actions .

Facing the future, Oaks air conditioner will continue to strive to set a benchmark in the home appliance industry, continuously improve product and service quality, and create greater value for users. At the same time, continue to actively support public welfare undertakings, make more contributions to the society with practical actions, and bring more benefits to the society with a more high-spirited attitude!

