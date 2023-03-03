Home News Greek railway workers go on strike after tragedy
Greek railway workers go on strike after tragedy

At least 46 people died in the serious train accident in Greece. This was announced by the fire department on Thursday. Numerous people are still missing. For this reason, the rescue workers continue to search in the rubble, as reported by state television (ERT).

Railway workers across the country went on a 24-hour strike in protest at the ailing condition of the Greek railways. Two of the three subway lines in Athens were also on strike, the media reported. The railway unionists had long since warned of accidents because the electronic control system on the Athens-Thessaloniki route hardly worked. The most recent letter of this kind is only three weeks old, as the business newspaper “Naftemporiki” writes. According to this, there were always minor and near-accidents on the route.

