Green laser shines over the region again

The green laser beam was clearly visible again.

On Thursday evening, the green laser over Ditzingen again provided a topic of conversation in the region. However, there were no concerned calls to the police. We have the pictures.

So it worked after all: After heavy rain and strong winds prevented the use of the green Trumpf show laser in Ditzingen on Wednesday evening, it was time again on Thursday. “It is certain that he will be switched on,” Trumpf spokesman Manuel Thomä previously told our newspaper.

And once again the laser provided a topic of conversation in the region. This time, too, numerous photos ended up in Whatsapp groups or on social networks.

The green beam could already be seen for some time during a test run on Monday evening. The excitement was great – numerous citizens even dialed the emergency call. There were no concerned calls to the police on Thursday evening. “The thing is over. People know about it,” said a spokesman for the Ludwigsburg police on Friday morning.

Laser radiates up to a height of ten kilometers

According to Thomä, the standards that make the use of the laser possible or impossible are very complex. He said of the operation on Thursday evening: “It will definitely shine for as long as possible.” In this case – and until Sunday, the day of the actual 100th company birthday – that means: from nightfall to midnight.

For the campaign, Trumpf engineers, together with the Osnabrück show laser manufacturer Lightline, converted an industrial high-performance laser into an event laser. It radiates up to a height of ten kilometers and can be seen within a radius of around 80 kilometers. The police, air security, regional council and other bodies are all informed about the campaign.