Berlin: In the deadlocked budget dispute of the traffic light coalition, Green leader Lang hopes for an agreement before the end of this month. She pointed out that financial leeway can be created by reducing climate-damaging subsidies. That’s also in the coalition agreement, according to Lang. Especially in times of tight budgets, it makes sense not to invest in environmental destruction. Finance Minister Lindner actually wanted to present his plans for the 2024 budget the day after tomorrow, but then canceled the appointment. His colleagues in the department had registered additional requests of around 70 billion euros, for which Lindner sees no leeway. Because the FDP boss wants to comply with the debt brake next year and forgo tax increases. (BAYERN 2 news 03/13/2023 18:00)

