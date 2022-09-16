On September 15, the Ministry of Education held a series of press conferences on the “Ten Years of Education” to introduce the reform of the examination and enrollment system since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The main venue of the conference is located in the Ministry of Education, and the branch venue is located in Guangdong Province, focusing on the promotion of the comprehensive reform of the college entrance examination in our province. As one of the third batch of provinces in the country to start the comprehensive reform of the college entrance examination, Guangdong has comprehensively promoted the comprehensive reform of high school education and teaching, college entrance examination enrollment and fair guarantee mechanism, and achieved remarkable results. Volunteer satisfaction rates are above 99%, the best level in the past decade.

62,000 new general high school degrees

Ouyang Qian, Dean of the Guangdong Provincial Education Examination Institute, introduced that over the past ten years, Guangdong has comprehensively and systematically promoted the comprehensive reform of the college entrance examination, and has successively issued a series of documents such as the Action Plan for the Comprehensive Improvement of General High Schools in Guangdong Province, clarifying the reform of the way of educating people in general high schools in the new era. Objectives, paths and guarantee support provide necessary supporting policies and measures for the smooth implementation of the reform.

By the end of 2020, the cumulative expenditure on the construction of ordinary high school schools in Guangdong was 10.966 billion yuan, and 62,000 new degrees were added; the system of public funds allocation per ordinary high school student was improved, and the funding standard was raised from 500 yuan per student to 1,000 yuan per year from 2020 ; Implement the “Strengthening Teachers Project”, promote the reform of the management system of “county-managed school employment” for teachers, strengthen the overall planning of teachers in the county, and optimize the allocation of subject teachers according to the needs of selecting courses and classes. In 2021, the number of full-time teachers in ordinary high schools will reach 157,400.

Our province continues to promote the implementation of new curriculum and new teaching materials for general high schools, strengthen the cultivation of high-quality resources and demonstration guidance, and cultivate 1 and 5 national and provincial demonstration zones, and 3 and 40 demonstration schools.

“Guangdong steadily promotes the selection of courses and classes, fully respects students’ right to choose independently, and takes the subjects selected by students before the college entrance examination registration as the final subject.” Ouyang Qian said that our province is promoting the application of information management for students’ comprehensive quality evaluation in ordinary high schools and junior high schools in the province. The platform implements realistic records of the process, and drives the school to carry out various campus activities and social practice activities.

Break the traditional liberal arts and sciences and increase students’ choice

Guangdong has always adhered to the orientation of quality education and comprehensively deepened the reform of the examination and evaluation system.

Ouyang Qian said that over the past ten years, our province has continuously improved the academic proficiency examination system for ordinary high schools, setting qualified examinations and optional subjects. The qualifying exam covers all 14 subjects in high schools, and implements “two exams a year, one exam for two purposes”, which is not only the basis for students’ graduation, but also the basis for admissions in the spring college entrance examination, reducing students’ unnecessary stress and academic burden.

In terms of the subject combination of the general college entrance examination, our province implements the “3+1+2” examination subject combination, which breaks the traditional arts and sciences division, from 2 combinations of arts and sciences to 12 types of subject combinations, which increases students’ right to choose.

“On the basis of ‘menu-style’ subject selection, the school scientifically evaluates students’ learning needs, optimizes multi-level curriculum configuration, and truly achieves the goal of ‘on-demand selection’.” Song Deyi, vice principal of Shenzhen Middle School, introduced that the school provides a total of There are more than 360 school-based elective courses in 28 course groups, providing different courses and teaching classes for students with different development directions and different learning abilities, and promoting the individualized and diversified development of students.

Our province has also built and activated a confidential proposition base, established a provincial-level college entrance examination teacher expert database of more than 420 people, comprehensively carried out training to improve the ability of propositions, deepened the reform of test content, and enhanced the openness of test questions in terms of selective test propositions. The rote memorization and “mechanical brushing questions” promote the comprehensive and individual development of students.

Zhang Xianlong, the principal of Guangzhou No. 2 Middle School, believes that the selection system of the new college entrance examination is essentially to arouse students’ learning motivation, stimulate students’ interest in learning, and give students more choices. .

“In Guangzhou No. 2 Middle School, only a quarter of the students’ time in school is arranged, giving them a lot of space for independent study and choice.” Zhang Xianlong said.

Promote the formation of a new mode of examination and enrollment

Ouyang Qian introduced that over the past ten years, Guangdong has always followed the laws of education and teaching, and comprehensively deepened the reform of the admissions system for colleges and universities. In 2018, our province merged the first and second batches, laying a solid foundation for the comprehensive reform of the college entrance examination. Starting from 2021, the new college entrance examination will be implemented. According to the parallel voluntary filing mode of college professional groups, the voluntary satisfaction rate of one-time undergraduate voluntary filing for each subject has been above 99% in the past two years, which is the best level in the past ten years.

Wang Enke, president of South China Normal University, said that due to the implementation of “college + major” parallel voluntary filing in Guangdong, candidates for the college entrance examination are more autonomous and selective, which improves the probability of candidates being admitted to their favorite schools and majors, and students’ sense of professional identity. stronger. Thanks to the subject selection model implemented in the new college entrance examination, the school freshmen’s knowledge structure and the major they study are more closely matched, and the professional foundation is more solid. In addition, the inquiry ability of students’ autonomous learning has also been improved.

Accelerate the enrollment of higher vocational colleges for classified examinations, and arrange for more than 70% of the enrollment plans of higher vocational colleges to take the spring college entrance examination, which has become the main channel for admission to higher vocational colleges; Explore the assessment and evaluation of students’ comprehensive quality… Over the past ten years, the province’s college entrance examination system has been continuously improved, and a new model of “categorical examination, comprehensive evaluation, and multiple admissions” has been gradually formed.

With the steady implementation of the comprehensive reform of the college entrance examination, how can colleges and universities do a good job of docking?

“Guangdong University of Technology continues to strengthen the construction of the connotation of disciplines and majors, break down the barriers of disciplines and majors, and strive to connect with the scientific selection of talents in the new college entrance examination.” Yu Lin, vice president of Guangdong University of Technology, said that in the practice of running schools in recent years, Guanggong has opened cross-college, The “IC Innovation Class” enrolling students across majors creates a “small and beautiful” micro-major, and guides students to choose other cutting-edge new technologies on the basis of learning a single major, so as to provide “nutritious meals” for students who have spare capacity.

South China Normal University has refined the setting of professional groups in colleges and universities, fully released the characteristics of disciplines and majors, and guided students to fill in majors according to their interests, aspirations and their own advantages, and achieved remarkable results.

“The school has continued to strengthen teacher education, created a ‘South China Normal University-Primary and Secondary School’ collaborative development alliance, established a ‘practice-internship-training’ training system for normal students, etc. University asks.” Wang Enke said that after freshmen entered the school, the school continued to comprehensively evaluate students, put forward five evaluation modules such as ideology and morality, strengthened multi-evaluation, highlighted the characteristics of disciplines, emphasized dynamic assessment, and compared the evaluation results with awards, student funding, etc. Correlation, and improve the result application evaluation system.

Our province only retains 4 policy bonus items

Over the past ten years, my country has strictly regulated special admissions policies, and greatly reduced and standardized the bonus points for the college entrance examination.

In terms of cleaning up and standardizing the bonus points for the college entrance examination, in 2015 and 2019, the Ministry of Education carried out two rounds of cleaning up and standardizing the bonus points for the college entrance examination, instructing all localities to reduce local bonus points and further reduce the value of bonus points. At present, five categories of national college entrance examination bonus points have been cancelled, such as sports talents, middle school students’ Olympiad, science and technology competitions, provincial outstanding students, and outstanding deeds of ideology and morality, and 95 local bonus points will be gradually cancelled.

Guangdong has always been firm in fairness and justice, and comprehensively deepened the reform of the system and mechanism of college admissions management.

Since 2015, our province has strictly controlled the bonus points for the college entrance examination, and only retained four national policy bonus points. In addition to adding 20 points for the children of martyrs, the bonus points are adjusted to 5 points.

In terms of implementing the policy for the college entrance examination in different places, our province has solved the problem of the college entrance examination in Guangdong for children who migrated with them in three steps in 2013, 2014 and 2016, and effectively guaranteed the right of children who migrated with them to receive education fairly.

In addition, our province has continued to promote the implementation of local special plans, and made overall arrangements for the provincial key universities to recruit students from rural and remote areas. Since the implementation, more than 13,000 students have been admitted. Through the implementation of the special plan, the opportunities for rural students in remote areas to go to key universities are basically the same as those in rural areas of the province.

“Our province constantly regulates the management of special types of admissions, vigorously promotes the unified examination of arts and arts, increases the intensity of information disclosure, timely announces the information on admissions and publicity about taking care of candidates, and holds the media open day for college entrance examination papers, and actively accepts social supervision. Ensure ‘sunshine recruitment’.” Ouyang Qian said.