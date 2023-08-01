Green light for expropriations in the Mont’e Prama area in Cabras – News

The expropriations in the Mont’e Prama area are on the way. The municipal council of Cabras has unanimously approved the public project which starts the expropriations for a total amount of 780 thousand euros.

“This is an important and strategic step forward for the future not only of Cabras but of the vast area of ​​the municipalities of Sinis and of the network of Oristano municipalities, places of culture – said the mayor Andrea Abis -. The procedure will kick off the ‘expropriation of 11 hectares on the east side of Mont’e Prama where the first works will be carried out and where over time we intend to start a major archaeological research and historical reconstruction operation of the site. A challenge that the Mont’e Prama Foundation will have to take on and Prama in the coming years”.

The expropriation authorization process had been underway for some time. In mid-2020 the Municipality concluded the study and started the procedure with the Ministry of Culture which in 2021 issued the declaration of public utility. This authorization was followed by the authorization of the Hydrographic District Agency, of the Province of Oristano for the Vas procedure, of the environment department for the Environmental Impact Assessment, the preliminary opinion of the urban planning sector of the Region for the urban variant, as well as , of course, all the opinions of the Archaeological Superintendence.

“The deed approves the feasibility project and the connected proposal for a variant to the Puc – explain the Municipality – determining a change in the intended use of the land, which from agricultural land will become areas of archaeological protection but of a special nature, as regards their inside it will be possible to build services for the use of the site. The project includes archaeological excavations, the construction of a guard channel for the hydraulic protection of the site, containment structures, the perimeter of the area by fencing and other ancillary works”.

500 thousand euros are available to the Municipality of Cabras for expropriations and 280 thousand euros for interventions.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

