The deadlines for submitting the are open request for the bonus accumulation systems all’Revenue Agency. In detail, you can request the deduction for the installation of energy storage systems connected to plants powered by renewable sources (come i photovoltaic panels) from 1 to 30 March 2023 for expenses incurred in 2022. Let’s find out together how the bonus works and what are the deductible expenses.

How the accumulation systems bonus works

Il bonus accumulation systems it was introduced by the 2022 Budget Law. It is a subsidy for the costs of installing energy storage systems connected to plants powered by renewable sources (photovoltaic panels, for example).

In detail, to be able to request the tax credit are natural persons who, from 1 January to 31 December 2022, have incurred documented expenses relating to theinstallation of storage systems integrated in electricity production plants powered by renewableseven if already existing and beneficiaries of the incentives for on-the-spot trading.

The request for the bonus accumulation systems must be forwarded toRevenue Agency from 1 March to 30 March 2023, exclusively electronically, using the web service available in the reserved area, directly from the taxpayer or through an intermediary. Within 5 days of submission, a receipt will be issued certifying that the application has been accepted (or rejected, with the relative reasons).

The credit can be used in the tax return relating to the 2022 tax period, to reduce the taxes due and any unused amount can be used in subsequent years.

How much is the deduction?

The fund intended for bonus accumulation systems is 3 million euros in total and the amount of the tax credit that can be recognized to those who have submitted the application to obtain the deduction will depend on the number of applications accepted and on the extent of the expenses for which the credit is requested.

By 10 April 2023 (exactly 10 days after the deadline for sending applications), based on the total amount of eligible expenses indicated in the deduction requests, theRevenue Agency will disclose the percentage of the tax credit due to each subject.

Assuming that the total eligible expenditure validated by the Revenue Agency is less than the 3 million euros allocated for the accumulation systems bonus, the percentage of deductible tax credit for each taxpayer will therefore be equal to 100%.