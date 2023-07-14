Guangdong Commits to Building a Modern Industrial System: Insights from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Visit to Jiangsu

Title: Guangdong Province Aims to Accelerate Chinese-Style Modernization

Date: July 14, 2022

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee in Guangdong held a meeting on July 14 to convey the significant speeches and instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Jiangsu province. The meeting aimed to discuss the implementation of the Provincial Party Committee’s specific deployment plan, known as “1310”. The report emphasized the importance of adhering to the real economy as the foundation and making new breakthroughs in building a modern industrial system with enhanced international competitiveness.

Presided over by Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming, the meeting acknowledged the influence of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions during his inspection of Jiangsu. The guidance offered by Xi Jinping holds strong significance for Guangdong and its efforts towards Chinese-style modernization. It was emphasized that the spirit of Xi’s speeches should be combined with his series of important speeches and instructions to Guangdong, allowing for a comprehensive understanding and implementation in accordance with the actual situation in the province.

In order to promote Chinese-style modernization, Guangdong province aims to strengthen its learning and exchange initiatives with Jiangsu. The province intends to draw on the successful experiences and practices in Jiangsu, focusing on promoting industrial science and technology cooperation and enhancing the industrial base and modernization of the industrial chain. Furthermore, Guangdong plans to actively contribute to the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. These efforts will align with major national strategies and contribute to the new development pattern, ultimately supporting the overall Chinese-style modernization efforts.

To achieve high-quality development and uphold Chinese-style modernization, the meeting concluded that Guangdong needs to ensure the advancement of scientific and technological modernization. This includes enhancing self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology. Emphasizing the real economy as the foundation, the province will focus on the manufacturing industry, striving to build a more internationally competitive modern industrial system. The preservation, innovation, and development of excellent traditional culture will also be fostered to enhance cultural undertakings and industries. Additionally, Guangdong aims to prioritize people’s livelihoods, intensify efforts in social governance modernization, and strengthen safety and stability.

The meeting emphasized the significance of actively implementing the decisions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. It called on party members and cadres to focus on practical work and achieve tangible results, enhancing the motivation and cooperation of workforces. This will contribute to the overall success of the Chinese-style modernization efforts and align with the party’s requirements.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has expressed high expectations for Guangdong in building a modern industrial system. During his inspection of the province earlier this year, he emphasized the importance of adhering to the manufacturing industry and further developing the real economy. The meeting emphasized the need to deeply understand the significance of an industrially progressive Guangdong, supported by the real economy. The province aims to pursue a path of new industrialization, promoting intelligent, green, and integrated manufacturing, as well as consolidating its comprehensive manufacturing advantages. It also emphasizes the importance of unifying traditional and emerging industries, fostering the development of a complete industrial ecology.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the importance of promoting the integrated development of manufacturing, agriculture, and service industries. By strengthening international cooperation and enhancing self-reliance, Guangdong will strive to advance open competition and establish itself as a strong manufacturing province. The meeting also highlighted the significance of supporting individual champions and specialized enterprises, investing in projects, and developing specialized parks to foster industrial cluster development.

The meeting concluded with discussions on other matters of importance.

