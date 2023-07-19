Guangxi CDC Issues Reminder for Post-Typhoon Disease Prevention and Control

Guangxi CDC Reminds to Do a Good Job in Disease Prevention and Control After the Typhoon

In the past two days, typhoon “Tali” wreaked havoc in Nanning, bringing with it high winds and heavy showers. The Guangxi CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) issued an important reminder on the evening of the 17th, emphasizing the need for proper disease prevention and control measures following the typhoon. The aftermath of natural disasters can pose considerable health risks, and it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant in safeguarding their well-being.

One of the primary concerns after a typhoon is the potential contamination of drinking water and food. The storm can result in a disruption of water supply systems, leading to an increased risk of waterborne diseases such as infectious diarrhea, dysentery, cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A. It is essential for individuals to be cautious about the quality of drinking water and ensure it is properly treated or boiled before consumption.

Furthermore, the typhoon’s aftermath may also result in the contamination or spoiling of food, thereby increasing the risk of foodborne diseases. Microbial growth, pesticide and rodenticide contamination, as well as heavy metal contamination, are just some of the potential dangers. It is crucial to thoroughly inspect food items and discard any that may be compromised or of unknown origin.

The Guangxi CDC also highlighted the need for attention to be paid to the crowded resettlement sites for victims of the typhoon. Such environments can provide fertile ground for the spread of diseases such as measles, acute respiratory infections, tuberculosis, meningitis, acute hemorrhagic conjunctivitis, and skin diseases. Individuals should remain cautious and take necessary measures to protect themselves from potential outbreaks.

Additionally, the risk of vector-borne diseases, transmitted through contact with infected water or vector organisms, is heightened after a typhoon. Diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis, plague, leptospirosis, epidemic hemorrhagic fever, and schistosomiasis can pose significant threats. It is important to minimize contact with stagnant water and take measures to prevent mosquito breeding, such as installing anti-mosquito facilities and reporting abnormal increases in mosquito and rat populations to local government authorities.

Moreover, weakened immunity and mental and psychological trauma following natural disasters can make individuals more susceptible to risks such as tuberculosis, mental illness, and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. It is crucial to prioritize self-care, seek necessary medical attention, and maintain a healthy lifestyle to mitigate these risks.

To ensure a safe environment, the Guangxi CDC outlined several recommended measures for cleaning up after the typhoon. Personal hygiene and food hygiene should be given top priority. It is imperative to keep hands clean, avoid rubbing eyes with dirty hands, refrain from using dirty hands to wash the face, avoid sharing towels, and refrain from consuming unboiled water or livestock of unknown origin.

Thoroughly cleaning both indoor and outdoor environments is essential. Collaboration with the government and relevant departments to conduct extensive sanitation campaigns is highly encouraged. Disposal of feces, excrement, and garbage should occur in designated areas, while flooded areas should be disinfected once the water recedes. Stagnant water should be drained, potholes filled, and barefoot wading avoided whenever possible.

Efforts to prevent mosquito and fly infestations should be prioritized. Installing screen doors, windows, and mosquito nets can help minimize contact with disease-carrying insects. Insecticide measures such as mosquito coils, aerosol cans, and fly swatters are also recommended. Abnormal increases in mosquito and rodent populations should be promptly reported to local government authorities.

Lastly, individuals must remain vigilant and seek medical attention in a timely manner if symptoms such as fever, rash, or diarrhea occur. Early detection and treatment can significantly improve the chances of a full recovery.

The Guangxi CDC’s reminder emphasizes the importance of disease prevention and control in the aftermath of a typhoon. By adhering to these guidelines, individuals can safeguard their health and mitigate the potential risks associated with natural disasters.

