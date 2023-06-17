Guangxi will enter the “Dragon Boat Water” concentration period with continuous heavy rainfall from 18 to 24 – Xinhua English.news.cn

[Original title]Our district will enter the “Dragon Boat Water” concentration period with continuous heavy rainfall from 18 to 24

The reporter learned from the Guangxi Meteorological Department that from the night of June 18th to the 24th, our region will experience the first continuous heavy rainfall process this year. The process lasts for a long time, the cumulative rainfall is large, and the rainfall intensity is strong. The meteorological risk of disaster is high.

In the next few days, Guangxi will enter the concentration period of “Dragon Boat Water”. From the night of June 18th to the 24th, there was continuous heavy rainfall in our region from north to south, and some areas experienced heavy rain to heavy rain, local heavy rain to extremely heavy rain. Before the daytime on the 18th, there were scattered torrential rains to heavy rains in our district; from the night of the 18th to the 24th, there were heavy rains to heavy rains, local heavy rains to extremely heavy rains from north to south in our district.

This round of heavy rainfall coincides with the Dragon Boat Festival holiday and the senior high school entrance examination. All localities need to strengthen prevention of continuous heavy rainfall and possible secondary disasters such as floods, landslides, mudslides, and urban and rural waterlogging; it is necessary to strengthen inspection and monitoring of river dams and dangerous reservoirs. Risk removal and reinforcement work; pay close attention to the harm that strong convective weather may cause to transportation, temporary structures, outdoor activities, etc.; rainfall is conducive to the relief of meteorological drought, and the two districts and cities of Baise and Chongzuo can do it scientifically while ensuring safety For water storage and water conservation work, other dry areas should pay attention to preventing sudden changes in drought and flood; most of the rice in our area is in the heading and flowering period, and heavy rainfall causes crops to be flooded and the risk of “rain-washed grass flowers” is high, which affects flowering and pollination. Be careful to keep the ditches clear. (Reporter/Zhou Ying)