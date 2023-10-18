Guangxi’s 2024 College Entrance Examination Registration to Start on October 23, Implementing the ‘3+1+2’ Model

Guangxi’s 2024 College Entrance Examination Registration to Begin on October 23, Implementing the “3+1+2” Model

Next year, Guangxi province in China will be implementing its new college entrance examination reform. The Autonomous Region Admissions and Examination Authority announced on October 17 that registration for Guangxi’s 2024 college entrance examination will commence on October 23. Under the new reform, the cultural unified examination will adopt the “3+1+2” model, eliminating the division between arts and sciences.

The registration for the college entrance examination includes candidates who will take the Guangxi Unified Examination for General College Admissions, as well as candidates who will take the classified examination. Those who meet the registration conditions can register online from October 23 to October 31. After registration, candidates need to visit the selected registration station for on-site confirmation.

Supplementary registration is available for candidates who meet the requirements. From February 26 to 28, 2024, they can register and confirm on-site at 17:30. However, supplementary registration and confirmation will not be processed after the deadline. Candidates who opt for supplementary registration are not allowed to take the unified art examination and the unified physical education examination.

Candidates have the option to register via computer or mobile phone. They can log in to the “Guangxi Admissions Examination Institute” website or use the “Guangxi General College Entrance Examination Information Management Platform” app for mobile registration.

When registering for the first time, candidates must create an account by providing a valid resident ID number, ID type, mobile phone number, and setting a password. The mobile phone number will serve as the candidate’s contact number. It is crucial for candidates to fill in the correct mobile phone number and keep it active throughout the registration and university admission process.

Starting from next year, Guangxi will adopt the “3+1+2” model for the college entrance examination. As one of the fourth batch of provinces in China, Guangxi is launching a comprehensive reform of the examination. The first-year high school students admitted in the fall semester of 2021 will no longer be divided into arts and sciences. Instead, they will undergo the “3+1+2” model.

The new model will include three subjects for the national unified examination: Chinese, mathematics, and a foreign language (English, Japanese, Russian, German, French, or Spanish). The foreign language examination will consist of listening and written components. Candidates must also choose two preferred subjects from physics and history, as well as two secondary subjects from ideological and political, geography, chemistry, and biology.

Candidates applying for art majors should register for the art major examination, which offers seven categories: art and design, calligraphy, music, dance, broadcasting and hosting, performing (directing), and opera. Candidates can only select one category to apply for the exam. Those applying for sports majors should also register for the district-wide sports unified examination and indicate it as an additional examination subject during registration.

Candidates seeking independent enrollment or separate enrollment into higher vocational colleges must apply directly to the enrollment institutions and participate in the “Cultural Quality + Vocational Skills” test organized by those institutions. The cultural quality scores for separate admissions to higher vocational colleges will be based on the Guangxi general high school academic level qualification examination scores.

With these changes, Guangxi’s college entrance examination is poised to undergo significant transformation, aligning with the national effort to reform the education system and streamline the admissions process.