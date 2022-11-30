[The Epoch Times, November 29, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao) When protests against the epidemic outbreak broke out in many places in mainland China, Guangzhou, Chongqing, and Zhengzhou, three cities with severe epidemics, have recently issued new regulations, no epidemics Areas and individuals with high risk or no need to go out may not participate in the nucleic acid test for all staff. The official move attracted the attention of netizens.

Some personnel in multiple districts of Guangzhou may not participate in the nucleic acid test for all staff

From the evening of November 25th to the early morning of the 28th, the “White Paper Movement” broke out in many places in mainland China-the masses resisted the CCP’s strict zero-blocking policy on a large scale.

On November 28, the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission issued a notice to carry out nucleic acid testing in the whole district or some streets in multiple districts. Elderly people who have been at home for a long time, students who take online classes every day, people who work at home and other people who have no social activities, if there is no need to go out , It is not necessary to participate in the nucleic acid screening of all staff to reduce the risk of cluster infection.

The “People’s Daily” health client reported that as of 17:00 on November 28, Liwan District and Yuexiu District of Guangzhou had successively issued relevant notices on the launch of nucleic acid testing on November 28.

Recently, in addition to requiring on-demand nucleic acid testing in the 7 districts of Guangzhou, Chongqing, Zhengzhou and other places have also made new adjustments to nucleic acid testing.

Chongqing: “Pandemic-free communities” and “plague-free communities” do not participate in nucleic acid testing for all staff

On November 26, Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, stated at a press conference that it is clear that “epidemic-free communities” and “epidemic-free communities” will not participate in the recent three rounds of nucleic acid testing for all staff.

Recently, four districts (Yuzhong District, Jiulongpo District, Jiangbei District, and Yubei District) and three districts and counties (Liangping District, Dianjiang County, and Xiushan County) in Chongqing have carried out nucleic acid testing in all or part of the area. Streets and towns that have not had positive results in the past 5 days, and communities and districts that have not had positive results in the past 5 days among the streets and towns with positive results, do not need to participate in this nucleic acid test for all employees.

Zhengzhou: Stop concentrated nucleic acid screening in areas other than high-risk areas

On November 26, officials in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province stated at a press conference that, except for Xinzheng City, which postponed various temporary control measures until 24:00 on November 29, Zhongmu County, Dengfeng City, Xinmi City, and Xingyang City except for high-risk In other areas outside the area, centralized nucleic acid screening will be stopped, and management in low-risk areas will resume.

At the same time, citizens in the 8th district of the main city who really need it can go out for one hour to buy daily necessities on the 28th and 29th with a 24-hour negative nucleic acid certificate for one person per household per day under the “overall controllable” situation.

The new regulations in the above three cities have been interpreted by some netizens as a “relaxation” of epidemic prevention. “Multiple new policies: Nucleic acid screening does not require full participation” rushed to the hot search list on the 29th, causing heated discussions among netizens.

“I shouldn’t be tested, I don’t participate in social activities, and I don’t need nucleic acid every day!” “If you don’t go out, you don’t have to check, and you need a 48-hour negative certificate when you go out to public places. It should be like this to reduce the waste of social resources!” “It should be like this a long time ago!” , There is really no need for people who have no social activities to participate in nucleic acid testing!” “Home online classes do not go out once a month, and nucleic acid is done every day, which not only increases the risk of infection, but also wastes national resources.”

Hu Xijin’s suggestion “don’t build large-scale shelters” sparked heated discussions

On November 29, Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, published another article, “Suggesting that large-scale construction of square cabins should not be done in various places.” This topic is also on the hot search list.

Hu Xijin’s article stated that it is recommended that all places do not continue to build large-scale shelter hospitals… It is suggested that the money saved by stopping or reducing the construction of shelters should be used to increase beds in regular hospitals, especially intensive care beds, and to strengthen medical material reserves . With the expansion of the base of Omicron infected patients, severe patients will definitely increase, and preventing the run on medical resources will be a reality test. Ordinary shelters cannot solve this problem, unless it is a high-level shelter that can treat critically ill patients.

It is worth noting that the CCP’s official media Xinhua News Agency recently issued an article reiterating the importance of building shelter hospitals. One of the editorials was titled “No Small Matters in the Shelter”, saying that the shelter is a key facility for epidemic prevention and control, but many shelters were not fully in place due to the rush of time in terms of hardware settings, material preparations, and personnel arrangements. Hu Xijin’s remarks were questioned and contradicted by the authorities.

Hu Xijin’s above-mentioned article also sparked discussions among netizens.

Some netizens said: “Building a square cabin is really a great fortune for the country, because there are subsidies based on the head.”

Some netizens also said, “You are locked at home, and you are deeply touched. Your own interests are touched, and your views will naturally change. What a mess!”

With the recent surge of infection cases in Beijing and continuous death cases. Hu Xijin, who lives in Chaoyang District, Beijing, where there are many cases of the epidemic, posted on Weibo on the 21st that there were also positive cases in the building where he lived, so he was sealed at home. He also leaked information about the lack of resources for centralized isolation in Beijing and the shortage of grassroots staff.

On the 25th, Hu Xijin posted another article saying that Lao Hu was sealed at home and did not know what it was like outside Beijing. What was uploaded on the Internet was that this community was closed, and people in that community could not get out… The accompanying pictures showed empty streets, elevated roads and overpasses without cars. Beijing has experienced a sudden escalation of prevention and control measures in the past few days.

