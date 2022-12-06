Securities Times Net News, according to Southern+ news, on December 6, at the Guangzhou City Epidemic Prevention and Control Press Conference, Zhang Yi, deputy director and spokesperson of the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, introduced the use of nucleic acid test results and clarified the use of nucleic acid testing results. The frequency of testing is not related to the color of the health code, and citizens can be tested according to travel and medical needs.

Zhang Yi introduced the use scenarios of nucleic acid test results. In terms of medical treatment: general outpatients and emergency patients of various medical institutions at all levels at the city and district levels can pass through with a green health code; newly admitted patients and their accompanying staff can pass through with a 24-hour nucleic acid test. Proof of admission; fever outpatients must be tested for nucleic acid.

In terms of travel: taking airplanes, high-speed rail, trains, inter-provincial long-distance passenger cars, inter-provincial passenger ships and other means of transportation, you must present a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours; carry out “arrival inspection” for people who come (return) to Guangzhou from across provinces.