◎The company disclosed in the research activity information that the goal in the next five years is to strive to be the first in household storage channel business . There may be a price war in the photovoltaic industry, but it will have little impact on leading companies.

◎Recently, it has been reported that Sungrow has significantly reduced its shipments of household storage and energy storage inverters this year and next year. Sungrow responded to this, and a person from the company also told the reporter: the company did not significantly lower the household savings expectation, and the substantial reduction was also misinterpreted or over-interpreted.

Every time the reporter Zhang Baolian every time edited more articles

Recently, it was reported that Sungrow (SZ300274, stock price 105.41 yuan, market value 156.6 billion yuan) has significantly reduced the shipments of household storage and energy storage inverters this year and next year. Affected by this bad news, Sungrow’s stock price fell by 9.58% on December 5, causing concerns among many small and medium shareholders.

On the evening of December 5, Sungrow disclosed the information on the research activities, and on the morning of the 6th disclosed the “Clarification Announcement on Media Reports”. A person from Sungrow told the reporter of “Daily Economic News” that they were afraid of (the market) misunderstanding, and the company’s secretary office made a special clarification.

Sungrow responded to the interview letter from the “Daily Economic News” reporter and said: “The company has not significantly lowered the household savings expectation, and the substantial reduction is also misinterpreted or over-interpreted.”

In addition, the company disclosed in the research activity information that the goal in the next five years is to strive to be the first in the household savings channel business. There may be a price war in the photovoltaic industry, but it will have little impact on leading companies.

Household storage shipments are expected to be adjusted normally

On the morning of December 6, Sungrow disclosed the “Clarification Announcement on Media Reports”. The company stated that the downward adjustment in the media reports was only the lower limit of the company’s expected range during the investor exchange on December 2, 2022, and some data were different. . The company’s household storage and shipment expectations have made some fine-tuning within a certain range, and the adjustment range is about 10% to 20%, which is a normal adjustment.

Sungrow said that due to factors such as tight supply chains, the pace of household storage is lagging behind. The household storage is expected to be adjusted from 80,000 to 100,000 sets this year to 60,000 to 70,000 sets, and next year is expected to be adjusted from 400,000 to 500,000 sets to 300,000 sets. 10,000 to 400,000 sets. This is different from the statement in the aforementioned media reports that “this year’s household storage shipments will be reduced from 100,000 sets to 60,000 sets, and next year’s household storage will be reduced from 500,000 sets to 300,000 to 350,000 sets.”

In addition, the household energy storage inverter disclosed by Sungrow is expected to be adjusted from 800,000 to 1 million units to 700,000 to 900,000 units next year, which is different from the rumor that “energy storage inverters will be reduced from 1 million units to 700,000+ units.” There are also gaps.

Sungrow believes that, after calculation, in the company’s overall revenue and net profit in the first three quarters of this year, the total revenue and profit of the above-mentioned household storage and household energy storage inverters accounted for 5% and 7% respectively. The revenue and profit corresponding to the above-mentioned expected adjustment accounted for 2.7% and 2.9% of the company’s overall revenue and net profit in the first three quarters of this year, and are expected to account for a lower proportion of annual revenue and profit. “The above adjustments will not have a serious impact on the company’s performance this year.” Sungrow said.

For next year’s expected adjustment, Sungrow believes that its own products are fully covered, household storage products are expected to be slightly reduced, but industrial, commercial and ground-related products are slightly increased, with overall increases and decreases. The above adjustments will not seriously affect the company’s performance next year. influences.

Sungrow said in reply to the interview letter from the reporter of “Daily Economic News“: “The company has not significantly lowered the household savings expectation, and the substantial reduction is also misinterpreted or over-interpreted.”

In the next 5 years, we will strive to be the first in household storage channel business

According to Sungrow’s disclosure in the research activity information, household storage accounts for a small proportion of the energy storage business. In the first three quarters of this year, household storage revenue accounted for about 10% of energy storage revenue. The expected adjustment of household storage shipments has little impact on the company’s performance. big.

When talking about how to develop the household storage business, Sungrow said that it will focus on household storage in the next step, and arrange teams in each country to strengthen the channel business and fully mobilize the enthusiasm of the channel. The company mentioned: “The goal in the next five years is to strive to be the first in the channel business.”

But at the same time, the company also mentioned that it will take time for Chinese companies to enter the US household savings market. The main reason is that the U.S. market is fiercely competitive. The business model of the household storage market is essentially To B. There are only 10 to 20 large channel providers. It is difficult for Chinese companies to break through. In addition, the U.S. has high requirements for products and needs all in one products. Businesses need at least one to two years to prepare.

Talking about the future price competition in the photovoltaic industry, the company said: “We are full of confidence in ourselves, and we have been doing brand building and building, and strive to improve our brand added value and product quality.” The company believes that future price wars may appear, However, the impact on leading companies is relatively small, and the top five companies account for 70% to 80% of the share. The photovoltaic industry generally undergoes cyclical changes in 4 to 8 years. In the previous 20 years, the market space was small, the bottleneck was large, and the fluctuations were relatively large, but the fluctuations brought about by the next 30-year cycle will be relatively small.

Source of cover image: Lovepik-401052364