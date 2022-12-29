[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 27, 2022]The epidemic broke out in China, and funeral parlors in Guangzhou also saw remains piled up, and cremation had to wait in line for a long time. Someone in the funeral parlor resells the number of the cremation queue, and is surrounded by other waiting family members, and the police can’t stop it.

On December 24, a video posted on the Internet showed that a funeral home in Guangzhou was crowded with people, waiting to cremate the remains of their relatives. Someone in the hall resold the number of the queue for cremation, causing dissatisfaction among other family members. Someone complained that he came to queue at 4 am.

The footage showed that several men had a physical conflict with the number seller, and scuffled with the security guard of the funeral parlor, creating a chaotic scene. A man who appeared to be a funeral director tried to break up the fight.

Another video showed that onlookers at the scene shouted: “There was a fight in the funeral home. It was so serious. It was useless for the police to come.”

There are pictures showing that the security guards of the funeral home forcibly closed the glass door of the hall, temporarily prohibiting the public from entering. Someone was yelling outside the door, and someone was selling numbers in the funeral home.

Beijing cremated remains jumped in line at least 30,000 yuan

Recently, the epidemic has broken out in many places in China, and the number of infected people has increased sharply. There are corpses everywhere in funeral parlors. There is no place to store the remains. There are long queues of remains waiting to be cremated.

Mr. Xu, a Beijing resident, told NTDTV: Too many people are infected, and now Beijing is in a state of anarchy. “Now it costs a lot of money to burn people to death to open the back door. Our state organs have lost all credibility.”

A netizen in Beijing’s Chaoyang District said on WeChat Moments, “In two or three hours last night, 20 bodies were brought into the hospital mortuary.” Find a way to jump in line, the cheapest cremation costs 30,000 yuan, and it will be cremated in the next three to five days.”

This news caused many people to criticize that the funeral home is giving out “dead money”.

Another person who claimed to be an employee of the funeral parlor posted on Douyin that “quickly arrange a hearse, no need to queue for cremation”, and charged 26,000 yuan for cremation of a body. was bombarded by netizens.

A few days ago, a video circulated on the Internet claimed that the morgues of major hospitals in Beijing were full of corpses, and the frozen meat freezer in Yuquanying was also full (15,000 corpses in total), and many corpses began to be placed outside the freezer. There are many large cold storages in this area, known as “the largest refrigerator in Beijing”.

The person who shot the video said: “There is no land, so we can only put it in a container. There are many dead people, all of them are people, and they are all in the container.”

On the 26th, the Yuquanying Police Station confirmed to reporters that the body was stored in a cold storage in the southwest suburb of Yuquanying.

Ms. Wang, a Beijing resident, told NTDTV: “There is no place to put the corpses. The refrigerated trucks and freezers are full of corpses. Those are places where food and meat are stored. How do you think (food) will be eaten after that?”

Chinese police take over Beijing crematorium

The tragic scene at the funeral home and hospital in Beijing has attracted the attention of the international media. The CCP has sent police to take over the crematorium in order to block the news.

On December 26, Radio Free Asia quoted an insider who revealed that all funeral homes in Beijing have been taken over by the Civil Affairs Bureau and the police.

Several funeral homes in Beijing also confirmed that at present, the car must be picked up by the funeral home, or delivered by 120 cars, and relatives are prohibited from bringing the remains.

The staff of the funeral home in the eastern suburbs of Beijing also said that the streets outside the crematorium are no longer allowed to line up private corpse trucks.

At present, Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hebei Province, Henan Province, Liaoning Province, Jiangsu Province, Heilongjiang Province and many other cities have reported that funeral parlors are overwhelmed.

A video uploaded on the Internet showed that at 2:00 a.m., there was a long line of vehicles outside a crematorium in China, with at least hundreds of vehicles.

