Home Sports Italy, photos of the new Adidas away shirt
Sports

Italy, photos of the new Adidas away shirt

by admin
Italy, photos of the new Adidas away shirt

The Footyheadlines.com website has published a preview of the photos of the new Mancini national team away kit by Adidas

Off-white with navy blue accents and gold details. This could be the color of the new Adidas Italy away shirt for 2023, with a “marble” effect decoration. The preview of the new kit, which from next year will replace Puma after 20 years of collaboration, was published by the Footyheadlines.com site, which had already leaked the look of Mancini’s national team home shirt for next year.

Preview jersey photos are 80 percent accurate. The final result could be identical or vary slightly, especially in the collar and cuffs of the sleeves, both blue as well as the 3 stripes characteristic of Adidas clothing. A uniform that has the same inspiration as the traditional home kit and which is much more original and creative.

December 28, 2022 (change December 28, 2022 | 15:06)

© breaking latest news

See also  At risk the tricolors of September in Palermo

You may also like

Juve on Mac Allister: who is he, his...

Nanhu District further promotes the integration of sports...

Endless flag derby: Boccadasse, the colors of Genoa...

Continue to lead the team to prepare for...

Referees, Campanati award to Orsato: he is the...

The official position is to strengthen the work...

Inter, Skriniar and the alternatives: all the names...

Chelsea spends 100 million pounds and vows to...

Sacramento Kings-Denver Nuggets, the odds: the leaders are...

Brooklyn Nets-Atlanta Hawks, the odds: the success of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy