The Footyheadlines.com website has published a preview of the photos of the new Mancini national team away kit by Adidas
Off-white with navy blue accents and gold details. This could be the color of the new Adidas Italy away shirt for 2023, with a “marble” effect decoration. The preview of the new kit, which from next year will replace Puma after 20 years of collaboration, was published by the Footyheadlines.com site, which had already leaked the look of Mancini’s national team home shirt for next year.
Preview jersey photos are 80 percent accurate. The final result could be identical or vary slightly, especially in the collar and cuffs of the sleeves, both blue as well as the 3 stripes characteristic of Adidas clothing. A uniform that has the same inspiration as the traditional home kit and which is much more original and creative.
December 28, 2022 (change December 28, 2022 | 15:06)
