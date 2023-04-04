Home News Guaranteed security for Monagas SC vs. Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores
News

Guaranteed security for Monagas SC vs. Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores

by admin
Guaranteed security for Monagas SC vs. Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores

Monagas SC will be receiving the Argentine team, this Thursday in Maturín

Governor Ernesto Luna guarantees security for the duel of Monagas SC in Copa Libertadores

This Monday, April 3, at the headquarters of the Integral Defense Operational Zone No. 52 (Zodi Monagas), the entity’s governor, Ernesto Luna, met with the commander of this organization, G/D Edmundo Pérez Mota; the Secretary of Citizen Security, Eduardo Almérida Padrón and all the police agencies to deploy a security device, in view of the Copa Libertadores duel between the Monagas SC and Boca Juniors

The president explained that he is fine-tuning all the logistical details for this event of international stature, to receive locals and visitors and that security at the Monumental de Maturín stadium is guaranteed in all areas, during the commitment that will be held this Thursday .

“We are checking all the corresponding areas so that this event is one of the best in the country and that it crosses the borders, which is why we will have a security device deployed to guarantee the healthy enjoyment of all Monaguenses”ended.

It should be noted that this Tuesday, April 4, the regional president will give details about this security device, in his multiplatform program “Connected with Ernesto.”

laverdaddemonagas.com

Also read: Everything ready for the debut of the Monagas Futsal Club in Maturín

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

Astrid Castillo avatar

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

You may also like

The Frieze of Aeneas, a Renaissance masterpiece reconstructed...

Peshawar, the alternative drainage system is estimated to...

The controversial phrase for which Piqué is branded...

Hebi City Held the Launching Ceremony of the...

Friuli Venezia Giulia regionals, the League burns Fdi...

China and Brazil agreed to trade in their...

‘Bad boy’, noted leader of the ‘Clan del...

Webinar on VisualARQ in Spanish

How to increase sexual attraction with aromas?

The OPEC+ production cut was aimed at speculators

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy