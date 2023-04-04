Monagas SC will be receiving the Argentine team, this Thursday in Maturín

This Monday, April 3, at the headquarters of the Integral Defense Operational Zone No. 52 (Zodi Monagas), the entity’s governor, Ernesto Luna, met with the commander of this organization, G/D Edmundo Pérez Mota; the Secretary of Citizen Security, Eduardo Almérida Padrón and all the police agencies to deploy a security device, in view of the Copa Libertadores duel between the Monagas SC and Boca Juniors

The president explained that he is fine-tuning all the logistical details for this event of international stature, to receive locals and visitors and that security at the Monumental de Maturín stadium is guaranteed in all areas, during the commitment that will be held this Thursday .

“We are checking all the corresponding areas so that this event is one of the best in the country and that it crosses the borders, which is why we will have a security device deployed to guarantee the healthy enjoyment of all Monaguenses”ended.

It should be noted that this Tuesday, April 4, the regional president will give details about this security device, in his multiplatform program “Connected with Ernesto.”

