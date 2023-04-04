As the BSI reports, the IT security warning regarding a known vulnerability for Intel Wireless WiFi software has received an update. You can find out how affected users should behave here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 3rd, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for Intel Wireless WiFi software that became known on August 10th, 2022. The operating system BIOS/firmware as well as the products Debian Linux, Lenovo Computer, Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software and HP Computer are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Debian Security Advisory DLA-3380 (Status: 01.04.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Intel Wireless WiFi software – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.2.

Intel Wireless WiFi Software Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

PROSet Wireless WiFi Software includes drivers and utilities for using Intel WLAN adapters.

A local attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi software to escalate privileges, cause a denial of service, or disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2021-23168, CVE-2021-23188, CVE-2021-23223, CVE-2021-26254, CVE-2021-37409, CVE-2021-44545, CVE-2022-21139, CVE-2022-21140, CVE-2022-21160, CVE-2022-21172, CVE-2022-21181, CVE-2022-21197, CVE-2022-21212 und CVE-2022-21240.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Lenovo Computer Wireless-AC 9560 (cpe:/o:lenovo:lenovo_computer)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wireless-AC 9560 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wireless-AC 9462 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wireless-AC 9461 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wireless-AC 9260 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

HP Computer (cpe:/h:hp:computer)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wi-Fi 6E AX1690 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wireless-AC 1550 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Wireless 7265 (Rev D) Family (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

Intel PROSet Wireless WiFi Software Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165 (cpe:/a:intel:proset_wireless)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3380 vom 2023-04-01 (03.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/04/msg00002.html

HP Security Bulletin HPSBHF03801 vom 2022-09-06 (07.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_6654070-6654099-16/HPSBHF03801

Lenovo Security Advisory LEN-84070 from 2022-08-14 (15.08.2022)

For more information, see: https://support.lenovo.com/us/en/product_security/LEN-84070

Intel Security Advisory: INTEL-SA-00621 vom 2022-08-09 (10.08.2022)

For more information, see: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/security-center/advisory/intel-sa-00621.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT Security Advisory for Intel Wireless WiFi Software. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/10/2022 – Initial version

08/15/2022 – Added new updates from LENOVO

09/07/2022 – Added new updates from HP

04/03/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]. +++

roj/news.de