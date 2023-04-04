Home News How to increase sexual attraction with aromas?
How to increase sexual attraction with aromas?

How to increase sexual attraction with aromas?

Sexual attraction is a subject that has fascinated humanity since time immemorial, and it is natural that different techniques have been developed to increase it.

One of the oldest and most effective methods is the use of scents to stimulate libido and attract a sexual partner.

The relationship between smell and sexual attraction has been the subject of scientific study for decades.

Scents have been shown to trigger emotional and physical responses in humans, with some specific scents having a powerful effect on libido and sexual attraction.

the different scents that can increase sexual attraction and how to use them

-pheromones

Pheromones are chemicals naturally produced by the human body that trigger a sexual response in others.

Although we cannot consciously smell them, they have a powerful effect on the subconscious.

Pheromones are found in different parts of the body, but most are produced in the sweat glands in the armpits and genitals.

Some companies offer fragrances that contain synthetic pheromones, although their effectiveness is debatable.

-Lavender

Lavender is known for its relaxing properties and its soft, floral scent.

However, it has also been shown to have a positive effect on libido.

In a 2005 study, lavender was found to increase the frequency of erections in men.

Lavender can also be used as an essential oil for massages, as it has relaxing properties that can help create a sensual and romantic atmosphere.

-Vainilla

Vanilla is a warm, sweet scent used in many food and personal care products.

However, it has also been shown to have a positive effect on libido. Vanilla had a positive effect on sexual arousal in women.

It can also be used as an essential oil for massages or as an ingredient in scented candles to create a sensual and romantic atmosphere.

-Jasmine

Jasmine is a flower known for its intense and sensual aroma. The scent of jasmine has been shown to have a positive effect on libido and sexual arousal.

It can be used as an essential oil for massages or as an ingredient in scented candles to create a sensual and romantic atmosphere.

-Sandalwood

Sandalwood is a warm, earthy aroma that has been used for centuries as an aphrodisiac in different cultures.

The scent of sandalwood is believed to have a positive effect on libido and sexual arousal.

-Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice with a pungent and warm odor, which is said to have aphrodisiac effects on both men and women.

According to some studies, cinnamon can increase libido, improve blood flow, and raise body temperature. It can be used in the form of an essential oil to massage the body or diffuse into the environment.

These are just a few examples of scents that can increase sexual attraction with your partner.

Keep in mind that each person has their own preferences and olfactory sensitivities, so the most important thing is to find the aromas that you and your partner like, and experiment with them in a creative and fun way.

