by admin
Guardia di Finanza investigation into Asl/To4, more than 20 suspects The alleged crimes range from corruption to bid rigging

IVREA

There are more than twenty suspects in the context of an investigation by the Ivrea prosecutor’s office into the management of appointments and contracts to the ASL/To4. The alleged crimes range from corruption to bid rigging. The Guardia di Finanza carried out a search in the offices of the Health Authority in Chivasso and in the homes of some suspects. These include doctors, civil servants and entrepreneurs. Investigators are examining some contracts for supplies and services, relations with various RSAs in the area and various appointments within the same health company. Which in a note said it was “completely available”.

