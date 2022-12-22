A bad figure. Lazio closes the winter retreat by losing at Almeria, fourteenth in Spain, 2-0. Goals by Touré (on 36′) and Ramazani (on 46′) decide. A goal in time to which Sarri’s team was unable to react. The biancocelesti are thus defeated in the dress rehearsal, the last outing before returning to the field in official matches: it will be played on 4 January at Lecce.

THE RACE

—

Against Almeria, Lazio has never managed to pick up the pace. Steadfast midfield (Luis Alberto not very inspired), inattentive defense (bad Patric on the first goal, Provedel on the second), isolated attack lacking in ideas. The absences of Hysaj (calf problem), Zaccagni (influenza) and Casale (engaged in an internship wanted by coach Mancini) are not enough to justify the embarrassment. He didn’t particularly convince Provedel, who had already left perplexed in the friendly that Lazio had instead won in Turkey against Galatasaray. The Lazio goalkeeper, on the occasion of the second goal by the Spaniards, appeared awkward and uncertain. It had been since the beginning of September, in the matches against Napoli and Feyenoord, that Sarri’s team hadn’t conceded at least two goals in two consecutive matches. Although both the one with Hatayaspor and the one with Almeria were friendlies, it is an indication that should not be underestimated. The only positive note of the evening is represented by Milinkovic, who played the entire second half thus increasing the playing time compared to the last outing. A sign that the ankle problem is under control. But the bad impression made in Spain remains.