Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, like the ending was subtly teased by the Christmas special

The Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are connected on multiple fronts, but how did the Holiday Special tease the third film’s ending?

And if the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had already been anticipated by Christmas special streamed on Disney+? Shortly before returning to the theater, in fact, James Gunn he wanted to realize his great desire: to shoot a Christmas episode starring his brave Marvel warriors. The focus of the plot revolves around a special Christmas present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) That Mantis e Drax recover on Earth. The gift in question is a human being in the flesh that will not make Peter particularly happy (as they are accused of alien abduction), but what matters is the gesture of his family. But as the Christmas episode has Anticipated the ending of Vol. 3?

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.comingsoon.it/film/guardiani-della-galassia-vol-3/59695/video/?vid=39866" title="Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3: Il Nuovo Trailer Italiano Ufficiale del Film - HD" rel="noopener">Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The New Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD</a>

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as the Christmas special teased the film’s ending

Drax (dave bautista) from Mantis (Pom Klementieff) they tried to cheer up Peter with a special gift, but kidnapped Kevin Bacon unbeknownst to him from Earth to get a smile from Star-Lord was a rash move. However, the Christmas special set the stage for Vol. 3 to be directed once again – indeed, for the last time – by James Gunn. Thanks to the Christmas episode, we found out that Peter and Mantis are brother and sister, a touching revelation that Mantis chooses to give Peter as a Christmas present. Mantis is the daughter of Ego, therefore sister of Peter. But how does the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 connect with the Christmas episode? All thanks to Drax and a story told by Kraglin (Sean Gunn), which the destroyer didn’t like very much. The reason? He hates “the stories where everyone survives”. And this is it little hint featured in the Christmas special. Even before the release of Vol. 3, many theories on the web have given up several protagonists. Instead, as later ascertained in the cinema, none of the protagonists dies. Despite the turbulent past of Rocket and the timely mission to rescue him, the Guardians have once again worked as a team, but more importantly as a family. That Drax quote inserted in the Christmas special, as reported Screen Rantcan also be understood as a sort of teasing by James Gunn: some spectators, moreover, could have thought like the Destroyer, once it was ascertained that none of the protagonists would have lost their lives at the end of Vol. 3.

Indeed, the director made sure that each character had his own happy endinga choice that in any case will not prevent the Marvel universe from inserting them again in the Phase 5 and 6. Despite having given them a satisfactory closure, in fact, each ending is almost open and everyone could reappear sooner or later. Zoe Saldana e dave bautistainterpreters of Gamora and Drax, have pointed out that they will not reprise their roles, so they will not return (at least the actors, for the characters we do not know if a recasting will take place).