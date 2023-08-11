Home » Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, launch trailer for the game
News

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, launch trailer for the game

by admin
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, launch trailer for the game

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailer, a few days after its official release on PC via Steam. Set in a modern fantasy world, Summerfall Studios’ RPG tells the story of a girl with the powers of a muse.

A few weeks after the trailer of the Future Games Show 2023, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has therefore made its debut, involving us in an adventure with undoubtedly original featuresembellished with hand-drawn graphics.

Written by David Gaider, the game includes a system of choices and consequences able to influence the course of events and lead us to a different ending, while we exploit the protagonist’s abilities to influence the other characters in various ways.

An atypical musical

Among the peculiarities of Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical there is precisely its nature of musicalwhich will see us perform on stage and also influence the structure of the songs we’re going to perform based on the decisions we’ll make, consequently creating a unique soundtrack.

See also  Angela Perl congratulated Ukrainians from Australia and shared her forecast for August - video

You may also like

The presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead...

The rain of criticism against Cristian Zapata for...

Xiamen Hosts 11th Sports and Fitness Conference for...

Michela Murgia died: the writer was 51 years...

Forest fires leave 36 dead and devastate several...

fourth Colombian rookie to advance to the Libertadores...

Official trailer and poster of Pablo Larraín’s film...

Long queue to buy tomatoes, video goes viral...

Andy Rivera faces battle with depression

Unleashing the Vanguard and Exemplary Role of Party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy