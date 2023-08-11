Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, launch trailer for the game

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailer, a few days after its official release on PC via Steam. Set in a modern fantasy world, Summerfall Studios’ RPG tells the story of a girl with the powers of a muse.

A few weeks after the trailer of the Future Games Show 2023, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has therefore made its debut, involving us in an adventure with undoubtedly original featuresembellished with hand-drawn graphics.

Written by David Gaider, the game includes a system of choices and consequences able to influence the course of events and lead us to a different ending, while we exploit the protagonist’s abilities to influence the other characters in various ways.

An atypical musical

Among the peculiarities of Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical there is precisely its nature of musicalwhich will see us perform on stage and also influence the structure of the songs we’re going to perform based on the decisions we’ll make, consequently creating a unique soundtrack.

