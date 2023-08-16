Home » Guatemala: Before the runoff: Thelma Aldana hopes for a second democratic spring
News

Guatemala: Before the runoff: Thelma Aldana hopes for a second democratic spring

by admin
Guatemala: Before the runoff: Thelma Aldana hopes for a second democratic spring

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Email

On August 20, Guatemala will go into the runoff election for the presidency of the Central American country. Thelma Aldana was Attorney General there from 2014 to 2018. Their corruption investigations brought politicians, military officers, entrepreneurs to prison – and even a president with Otto Pérez Molina. But the so-called “As "pact of corrupt" is an alliance of people who organize the plundering of natural resources and state finances in Guatemala. These include politicians, civil servants, ex-military personnel, criminals, business people from the predominantly white elite organized in the reactionary business association CACIF, and transnational companies operating in the country. In addition, they are said to have created a system of impunity in which Congress passed laws on corruption, appointed judges and prosecutors or bought their decisions, etc. Journalists and judicial staff who research and investigate corruption cases are being used intimidated, threatened or fired. The pact is said to have been founded in 2006, when, with the support of the UN, an international commission against impunity in Guatemala began work and subsequently brought many corruption cases to court. In 2019, probably at the instigation of this pact, the mandate of the CICIG was not extended by then President Jimmy Morales.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>PactoftheCorrupt”isbackinthesaddle-todaythejudiciaryispursuingjournalistsenvironmentalactivistsanti-corruptionfightersThelmaAldanaalsohadtofleeintoexilefiveyearsagoTherunoffelectionforGuatemala’spresidencyonAugust20fillsthemwithhope[{“attribute=””>PaktderKorrupten“sitztwiederfestimSattel–heuteverfolgtdieJustizJournalist*innenUmweltaktivist*innenAnti-Korruptions-Kämpfer*innenAuchThelmaAldanamusstevorfünfJahreninsExilfliehenDieStichwahlumdiePräsidentschaftGuatemalasam20AugusterfülltsiemitHoffnung

The full interview is available to read at poonal and to hear at onda

See also  The emergency services also puzzled over the strange smell

You may also like

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) Leader Sentenced to 634 Years...

Ilona Gvozdyova spent more than 250,000 dollars on...

The natives of Quibdó are not called “quibdoseños”

Hebi City Optimizes Business Environment: Achievements and Highlights...

New website released: The countdown is on: Smartbroker...

Mice plundered the fields in Bursa! – Bursa...

Why Chicagoans are Flocking to Cape Coral, Florida

A man was found dead in Valledupar with...

Expansion of Education in Xixian New District: 123...

Immobilienservice Naumann GmbH: Additional costs when buying a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy