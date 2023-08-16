Guatemala: Before the runoff: Thelma Aldana hopes for a second democratic spring

Facebook

On August 20, Guatemala will go into the runoff election for the presidency of the Central American country. Thelma Aldana was Attorney General there from 2014 to 2018. Their corruption investigations brought politicians, military officers, entrepreneurs to prison – and even a president with Otto Pérez Molina. But the so-called “As "pact of corrupt" is an alliance of people who organize the plundering of natural resources and state finances in Guatemala. These include politicians, civil servants, ex-military personnel, criminals, business people from the predominantly white elite organized in the reactionary business association CACIF, and transnational companies operating in the country. In addition, they are said to have created a system of impunity in which Congress passed laws on corruption, appointed judges and prosecutors or bought their decisions, etc. Journalists and judicial staff who research and investigate corruption cases are being used intimidated, threatened or fired. The pact is said to have been founded in 2006, when, with the support of the UN, an international commission against impunity in Guatemala began work and subsequently brought many corruption cases to court. In 2019, probably at the instigation of this pact, the mandate of the CICIG was not extended by then President Jimmy Morales.

The full interview is available to read at poonal and to hear at onda

