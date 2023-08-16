follow the semi-final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast of the second semi-final of the Women’s World Cup between Australia and England. Objective for both teams: join Spain in the final of the competition.

What is it about ? Back on the field of the executioners of the France team: the Matildas. The Australians want to continue after having put an end to the journey of the Blue in the quarter-finals, and will be pushed by their public. However, the task promises to be complex against the English, reigning European champions. It should be noted that neither of the two formations has yet played in the final in a World Cup.

Or ? At Stadium Australia in Sydney. Suffice to say that the public has already chosen its side.

At what time ? At noon (Paris time).

On which channel ? M6.

Qui live ? Oscar Korbosli and Valentin Moinard from the Austerlitz kop.

Who arbitrates? American Tori Penso.

The composition of the teams:

Arnold – Carpenter, Hunt, Polkinghorne, Catley – Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord – Kerr (cap.), Fowler.

Coach: Tony Gustavsson.

Earps – Carter, Bright (cap.), Greenwood – Bronze, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Daly – Russo, Hemp.

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

What won’t we talk about? How the evening primrose listens to insects fly

A little reading while you wait:

The end of the adventure, but the beginning of the story for Les Bleues

England beat Colombia to advance to semi-finals

The disillusionment of the Bleues, again repressed at the gates of the last four

Bonuses for female football players on the rise, but still far from those for men

Request the program: the next direct sports of the “World“

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

