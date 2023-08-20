Guatemalan Sociology Professor Emerges as Favorite to Break Conservative Political Pact in Ballotage

Ballotage in Guatemala: a sociology professor is the favorite to end two decades of conservative political pact

By Hector Silva Avalos

Guatemala City, August 18, 2023 – The upcoming presidential runoff in Guatemala is shaping up to be a historic moment for the country as a sociology professor, Bernardo Arévalo, emerges as the frontrunner to break a two-decade-long conservative political pact. With his progressive agenda and growing popularity, Arévalo is poised to defeat former first lady Sandra Torres of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party.

Following a strong showing in the first round, Arévalo has gained a considerable advantage, according to various polls. The seeds of change are sown, as the Guatemalan people rally behind Arévalo’s promise of a more inclusive and progressive future for the country.

In a vibrant display of support, thousands of people filled the central plaza of Guatemala City, reminiscent of the scenes witnessed in 2015 following the resignation of a corruption-accused president. This time, the plaza witnessed the closing ceremony of the Seed Movement’s campaign, with Arévalo delivering an impassioned speech.

The Seed Movement has witnessed a groundswell of support throughout the campaign, attracting not only young voters but also disillusioned citizens who are eager for real change. The movement advocates for social justice, human rights, and an end to corruption, resonating with Guatemalans across the political spectrum.

Arévalo, a respected sociology professor, has tapped into the frustration and demand for transformation that has been building within Guatemalan society for years. While the conservative political pact has dominated the country’s political landscape for the past two decades, Arévalo represents a break from the status quo and a chance for the nation to forge a new path.

On the other side of the ballotage, Torres seeks to leverage her experience as the former first lady and capitalize on the UNE party’s long-established presence in Guatemalan politics. However, critics argue that her alliance with figures from the old guard and local power brokers dilutes the progressive origins of the UNE party.

All eyes are now on the upcoming runoff on August 20, as Guatemalans head to the polls to decide their next leader. The outcome of this election could mark a turning point for the country, ending the era of conservative dominance and ushering in a new era of progressive policies and inclusive governance.

The choice between Arévalo and Torres is seen as a clash between the old and the new, with the former representing a fresh start for Guatemala. Regardless of the result, this election has already contributed to a vibrant political discourse and an engaged electorate that demands change and accountability from its leaders.

As the countdown to the runoff begins, both candidates face the crucial task of capturing voters’ trust and conveying their vision for the country’s future. Guatemala stands on the threshold of transformation, and the decisive choice made at the ballot box will determine the trajectory of the nation for years to come.

